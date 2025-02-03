Spartans Prepare for Red-Hot UCLA Squad
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-1) look to bounce back after a disappointing upset loss on the road to the USC Trojans last Saturday as they prepare to face the thriving UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4) on Tuesday in the second game of their only West Coast road trip of the season.
Following a four-game losing streak to open up the month of January, the Bruins have responded with five straight wins, all in conference play. They have beaten two ranked teams in the past week and look to improve their record to 5-1 against top 25 opponents this season.
UCLA possesses several game-changing players that have been major assets for it all season. It is led by junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, who averages a team-high 14 points per game on 50.9% shooting. At 6-9, he is primarily a post player who has the ability to score at all three levels.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. has been one of the most consistent players for a budding Bruins team, averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine games, including a most recent 21-point performance in a blowout win over No. 16 Oregon.
One bench player who draws similarities to the Spartans' Jase Richardson is Bruins sophomore guard Sebastian Mack. He is averaging 10 points off the bench. He is most dangerous when attacking the basket, having shot 93 free throws this season at a 76% clip. Mack is a spark plug for this offense.
The Spartans must find a way to limit sophomore center Aday Mara who has been on a tear the past four games. The 7-3 center is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in the last four contests, posing a strong threat for a Michigan State team that struggled to keep the Trojans off the glass on Saturday
Luckily for Michigan State, its upcoming opponent is not a high-scoring offense, averaging just 76 points per game, which ranks 13th in the Big Ten. If the Spartans can assert their dominance on the defensive end, they should have no problem outscoring UCLA on the road.
Pauley Pavilion has been a tough venue for opponents this season, as the Bruins are 11-1 on their home court. Their lone loss came just a few weeks ago to Michigan in a 19-point thrashing. The Spartans seek to become the second team from the state to win there.
