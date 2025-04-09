REPORT: Where Michigan State Stands in 'Way-Too-Early' Rankings
The Michigan State Spartans were featured in ESPN's "way-too-early Top 25" rankings for the 2025-26 season.
The Spartans were slated as the No. 18 team in the nation, one spot ahead of the reigning national champion Florida.
This season, Michigan State began the year unranked before it won the Big Ten by three games and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, going as far as the Elite Eight.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello is projecting the Spartans to take a step back after a record-breaking season.
Here's what he had to say:
"Tom Izzo produced one of the best coaching jobs of his career this season, guiding the Spartans to their first 30-win campaign since 2019. Can he run it back despite the likely departure of freshman Jase Richardson in the first round of the NBA draft? Several key frontcourt players return, led by big man Jaxon Kohler and talented forward Coen Carr. Jeremy Fears Jr. will be key at point guard, and the Spartans could use some wing scoring out of the portal."
There are four Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Spartans. At No. 2 are the Purdue Boilermakers, who are projected to return the conference's Player of the Year, Braden Smith. Smith averaged 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game.
Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker's new squad, the UCLA Bruins, were also projected ahead of the Spartans. Bruins coach Mick Cronin was able to land a big name in the portal, New Mexico guard Donnovan Dent, who averaged over 20 points per game last season. Dent led the Lobos to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Michigan State.
After an aggressive few weeks in the portal, Dusty May has led the Michigan Wolverines to the No. 5 spot in the rankings for next season. May was unable to beat the Spartans in his first season at the helm but will have a talented roster that will contend for a Big Ten title moving forward.
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo will have to be active in the transfer portal to fill a few holes left by departed transfers and graduated seniors.
Last offseason, Izzo acquired veteran role players Frankie Fidler and Szymon Zapala, who both fit into the Spartans' mantra of "strength in numbers," as they were willing to take smaller roles for the betterment of the team.
Look for Izzo to add guards that pose a scoring threat. With guards Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman and Jase Richardson all out the door, Michigan State will need guards that can score.
