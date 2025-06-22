Former Spartan Must Shine as Contract Year Approaches
Former Michigan State star forward and 2024 NBA champion Xavier Tillman is entering a very crucial year in his NBA career. Recently concluding his fifth professional season and second with the Boston Celtics, Tillman is going into a contract year and must perform to receive another deal.
In 2024, Tillman signed a two-year, $4.7 million contract that keeps him in Boston through the 2025-'26 season. There is no player option on the contract, which means that he will be a free agent at the end of next season. Tillman must force Boston or another franchise to sign him with a strong year.
This past season, Tillman played in just 33 games as he dealt with a knee injury throughout a good majority of the year. Even still, he averaged just 1.0 points in 7.0 minutes per game, a major decline from the 18. 1 minutes he was playing during the Celtics' championship run in 2023-24.
Tillman spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to Boston in February of last year. He would become a key piece for Boston throughout the rest of the season and was expected to have a similar role this year. That did not happen.
He was selected 35th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, immediately having his draft rights traded to Memphis. He has built a strong NBA career over the past several seasons after winning Big Ten Sixth Man in 2019 and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 with Michigan State.
If Tillman does not perform at a high clip, Boston will have no problem with declining to resign the former Spartan and let him test the free agent waters across the rest of the league. The 26-year-old forward is in a make-or-break spot and wants to force the Celtics to pony up another contract.
A big question is if Tillman will even be given the opportunities to prove himself next season. Playing just 7 minutes is very alarming and the Celtics may look to trade him before the end of the year. The bottom line is that when given time on the floor, Tillman must make the most of it.
