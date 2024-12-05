BREAKING: Key Offensive Weapon for MSU to Enter Transfer Portal
Michigan State's offense is already losing senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. as his collegiate career concluded with the Spartans' loss to Rutgers this past weekend, and now, it seems the program won't have another one of its top receivers for next season.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Michigan State redshirt sophomore Jaron Glover intends to enter the transfer portal. He is just the second Spartan so far to announce such plans, joining defensive lineman Ken Talley.
Glover took somewhat of a step backward this season after posting a career-best 261 receiving yards last year, in one less game played.
Glover finished this season with 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions in just nine games. He missed an early portion of the season due to an injury, sitting out of the Spartans' matchups with Boston College and Prairie View A&M. Glover then missed the game against Indiana after suffering an injury the week prior against Michigan.
Glover was a three-star prospect from Sarasota Florida. He enrolled at Michigan State in 2022 and would redshirt that season, appearing in just one game.
Glover actually entered the transfer portal last offseason before withdrawing his name.
Should Glover decide on a new destination, the Spartans will likely rely heavily on their young wide receiver, Nick Marsh, next season. Marsh had a stellar freshman campaign and should be a key part of the future of this team.
The winter edition of the transfer portal will officially open on Dec. 9 and will close on Dec. 28. The spring edition will open April 16 and close April 25.
