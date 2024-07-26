Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State's Goals Along the Offensive Line
As Michigan State prepares for the upcoming season, it must ensure that the offensive line plays well. Coach Jonathan Smith says his goal is to build out Michigan State’s offensive line moving forward to give them the best chance to win.
“I think that O-line starts with a -- they've got a deep passion for the game. They like to play,” Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days. "We want to create an O-line where you're not just targeted to have five guys. We want to have some depth.
“O-line Coach Jim Michalczik does a great job of multi-line positions. We'll be not targeting you're only a left tackle. We have some play inside and outside to be able to put the best five out there.”
Smith noted that while Michigan State had an eventful offseason, with many players entering the transfer portal, he and the offensive successfully established some things they wanted to solidify before the summer. This is a crucial component as not only are football games won and lost along the offensive and defensive line, but Smith has prioritized the offensive line in coaching and on the recruiting trail.
However, Smith was also candid about the fact that the offensive line will need to continue to work through the offseason, as they will likely play more than five linemen. With this in mind, Smith has emphasized depth along the offensive line, as the offense’s success this season will likely depend on the offensive line’s ability to protect quarterback Aidan Chiles and open up holes for running back Nate Carter.
“We got some things established in the spring, but we have a lot of work in August," Smith said. "And that's for every position, to tighten up our best five, but continue to have some depth. In this physical game, you know you'll end up playing more than five guys during the season.”
Smith hopes to return Michigan State’s football program to national prominence quickly. However, to do so, he will have to rebuild Michigan State’s offensive line, as that is the only hope for Michigan State to succeed this upcoming season and into the future.
