Former Michigan State Spartans Who Are Now Playing in the UFL
In total, 80 players were selected in the UFL College Draft on Wednesday and two of them were former Spartans. Offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, and quarterback Rocky Lombardi were both selected by the Michigan Panthers.
This past year, Michigan State players have been regularly selected to play in the UFL, as there were six players on a UFL team roster. Let's look at all the former Spartans who were on a UFL team this past year.
Montae Nicholson – Safety
Safety Montae Nicholson is currently on the UFL's D.C. Defenders. He played with Michigan State from 2014 until 2016. Nicholson played in all 13 games in 2014 as a freshman, including three starts. In three years,
Carrick had 200 total tackles, 109 solo, and 4.5 tackles for loss and also had one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and four interceptions. From there, Nicholson declared for the NFL Draft where he was selected by the former Washington Redskins (now Commanders).
He now plays for the D.C. Defenders as he had 23 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, and two interceptions in six games played.
Matthew Coghlin – Kicker
Kicker, Matthew Coughlin is currently on the Memphis Showboats. He played with Michigan State from 2017 to 2021, spending five years there. In 2021, he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.
In his five years, he made all 148 extra points that he attempted and also made 73.1% of his field goals. Following his time with the Spartans, Coghlin never made an NFL roster. In 2023 he signed with the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL. He made 18 out of 19 field goal attempts there and all 25 extra points.
This year, Coughlin played for the Memphis Showboats. He went 16-17 on field goals, with his longest having been a 57-yard kick
Brian Lewerke – Quarterback
Quarterback Brian Lewerke is another one of the former Michigan State players in the UFL. He played with the Spartans from 2015 until 2019, though he was red-shirted in 2016. Throughout his time with Michigan State, he completed 721 passes for 8,293 yards with 47 touchdowns to 32 interceptions on 58% completion percentage.
Following his time with the Spartans, Lewerke went undrafted in 2020. He signed with a couple of teams between the practice squad and offseason rosters. The teams he signed with were the New England Patriots in 2020 and the New York Giants in 2021 and 2022.
In 2023, Lewerke joined the XFL, signing with the Seattle Sea Dragons. This past year, he joined the Michigan Panthers and was the fourth-string quarterback on the roster. In two games this season, Lewerke went 11-24 for 120 yards with only one touchdown in passing.
Jarrett Horst – Offensive Tackle
Offensive tackle Jarrett Horst is another former Spartan in the UFL. He also played with the Michigan Panthers this past season. Horst only spent the 2021 season with Michigan State.
Horst earned honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media that year Before Michigan State, he played for Arkansas State from 2019-2020. In 2018 as a true freshman, Horst played at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa.
Following his time at Michigan State, Horst spent a brief time with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted. He was never on the active roster in Miami. Now, Horst is with the Panthers in the UFL.
Mike Panasiuk – Center
Center Mike Panasiuk is another one of the former Michigan State players in the UFL this year. This is back when he was a defensive tackle, not a center. While at Michigan State, Panasiuk was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the media in 2017 and named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media in 2019.
In four years, Panasiuk posted 100 total tackles, 40 solo, 18 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He also had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in 2019.
In the UFL, Panasiuk rotated on and off the Michigan Panthers practice squad in 2020. In 2021, the Panthers placed him on Injured Reserve in August. In 2023, he joined the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL, switching to playing center.
Kenny Willekes – Edge Rusher
Edge rusher Kenny Willekes is the final former Michigan State player. Willekes played with Michigan State from 2015 until 2019 where he was red-shirted in 2015 and only played in one game in 2016. Willekes is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2018 and 2019.
In 2019 he was named the winner of the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s best player who was a former walk-on. In five years, he had 229 total tackles, 104 solo, 51 tackles for loss, and 26 sacks.
Willekes was drafted in the seventh round with the 225th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent 2020 to 2022 with the Vikings. Now, Willekes is with the Michigan Panthers where he recorded 21 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, and four sacks in nine games this season.
