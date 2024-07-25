Four Michigan State Football Players Named to Prestigious Watchlist
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith continue to march toward the season’s opening kickoff against Florida Atlantic. Coach Smith spent most of his first offseason in East Lansing, replenishing talent to Michigan State’s roster that fits the mold he’s trying to create for Michigan State’s football program.
While Coach Smith has seen his fair share of players leave the program, he has done an admirable job recruiting. He has shown confidence in his ability to recruit players of various talent levels and develop them into contributors for Michigan State moving forward.
Although Coach Smith has focused most of his efforts this offseason on the recruiting trail, he already has talent on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. This was confirmed when three players on Michigan State’s offense and one on defense were voted to this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl watchlist.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is college football’s longest-running all-star game, first played in 1925. It is played by college football’s top prospects in front of scouts and executives from every NFL team. The Shrine Bowl’s watchlist comprises the top 1,000 college football players eligible to play in the all-star game and is also a part of the upcoming NFL draft class.
Some of the most well-known NFL players, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Gale Sayers, and John Elway, have participated in the annual all-star game. The game gives future draftees valuable exposure while they play alongside equally talented college football players.
Michigan State had four players named to the watchlist -- offensive linemen Luke Newman and Brandon Baldwin, running back Nate Carter and defensive back Angelo Grose were also named to the list. Those four players are undoubtedly among the best on Michigan State’s offense and overall team. Coach Smith will heavily depend on those players to have productive seasons.
Coach Smith hopes to continue adding eligible players to the Shrine Bowl’s watchlist and, hopefully, the game itself during his tenure in East Lansing, as it would be a testament to his recruiting and coaching abilities. This season’s Shrine Bowl will occur at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 30, 2025.
