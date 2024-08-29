Game 1 Will Be Telling of Michigan State's Defense Going Forward
Michigan State football had turnover all over the board this offseason.
Particularly on defense, the Spartans added a number of transfers after the "Spring Showcase." With that much change with only so much preparation, fans can only hope the defense will be ready to take on its rigorous Big Ten schedule.
Before it does so, it will have the opportunity to display what it's worked on this offseason when it welcomes Florida Atlantic to town. Game 1 is always a tricky one to prepare for, as there isn't a whole lot to base your opponent off of. Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's group will have to rely on fundamentals, its preparation in camp and its togetherness as a unit.
"I think [Game 1] shows us, as a defense, are we ready for prime time?" Rossi told reporters on Tuesday. "In terms of when the bullets are flying. It's one thing to do it in spring, it's another thing to do it in camp, it's another thing to do it in a scrimmage, but now you're going to go up and do it in a game. Of the rotational guys, as we're playing a lot of different players, who takes the bull by the horns, so to speak, and really seizes the opportunity? And who doesn't as well? That will be a constant evaluation. But I think the first game just gives you information of where you're at and then what you need to do going forward."
Michigan State has a very talented offense on paper. The defense has talent as well, but there's going to be pressure to turn around what has been a very underachieving unit in recent years.
One of the group's veterans, defensive end Khris Bogle, is certain that will happen.
"We're gonna be back," Bogle said during fall camp. "You guys got my word, we will be back to one of the best defensive -- D-line, corners, linebackers, the whole defense as a unit will be the best in the Big Ten and in the country as well."
Bogle has faith in Rossi, who will be leading this unit for the first time in an official game on Friday.
"Our scheme is a lot better than, I would say, the past," Bogle said. "Especially with Coach Rossi. He just holds everyone accountable. Offense, defense, special teams, each and every guy. Coach Rossi, he's real good."
