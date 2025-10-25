Spartan Nation

How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State-Michigan Rivalry Game

Here are all the details on how to view Saturday's game between the Spartans and Wolverines.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Michigan State (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) is set to host No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1) for a rivalry game with a result that will certainly be massive for both sides. The Spartans are seeking their first Big Ten win, while UM is trying to extend its winning streak against MSU to four.

Here are all the ways that you can watch the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy:

TV Details

Bryce Underwood
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) passes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium.

Channel: NBC

Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)

The game can also be streamed on Peacock. The cheapest options available are plans for $7.99/month and $79.99/year.

Radio Details

Aidan Chiles
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.

Spartan Media Network

Flagship Stations

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton ShetlerWill Tieman

Makhi Frazie
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) runs the ball prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Channel 85 | SiriusXM App

Justice Hayne
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium.

LEARFIELD Michigan Sports Network

A complete list of stations can be found on Page 3 of Michigan's game notes RIGHT HERE.

Announcers: Doug Karsch (play-by-play), Jon Jansen (analyst), Jason Avant (sidelines)

Other Contributors: Jack Miller, Brian Boesch

National Radio - Elite Media Network

Announcers: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Tom Ramsey (analyst)

Website: www.elitemedianetwork.com

Last Year's Game

Malik Spence
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) rushes at Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) in the first half at Michigan Stadium.

MSU had a real chance to win in Michigan Stadium during Year 1 of the Jonathan Smith era, but fell short in a 24-17 game.

Just before halftime, Michigan State got the ball with 29 seconds left and a 7-6 lead. The Spartans decided to try and get some more points before the break, but the choice backfired. Quarterback Aidan Chiles got strip-sacked by Josaiah Stewart, which gave UM the ball in field goal range. The Wolverines cashed in three points there to take a 9-7 lead.

Aidan Chiles
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

MSU never really recovered from that. Michigan got the ball to start the third quarter and went 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown. That made it 16-7.

The Spartans kicked a field goal to make it a six-point game, but UM extended its lead to 14 on a trick play that had running back Donovan Edwards throw a touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland.

Michigan State scored on a touchdown on a pass from Chiles to Nick Marsh and got the ball back with the chance to tie it. The Spartans actually got the ball into the red zone, but failed to convert on fourth-and-5. MSU had been pushed back five yards on a false start just a few plays prior.

Michigan ran the clock out from there to win 24-17.

Paul Bunyan Troph
Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) lifts the Paul Bunyan Trophy after 24-17 win over Michigan State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

