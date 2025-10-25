How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State-Michigan Rivalry Game
Michigan State (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) is set to host No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1) for a rivalry game with a result that will certainly be massive for both sides. The Spartans are seeking their first Big Ten win, while UM is trying to extend its winning streak against MSU to four.
Here are all the ways that you can watch the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy:
TV Details
Channel: NBC
Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)
The game can also be streamed on Peacock. The cheapest options available are plans for $7.99/month and $79.99/year.
Radio Details
Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Channel 85 | SiriusXM App
LEARFIELD Michigan Sports Network
A complete list of stations can be found on Page 3 of Michigan's game notes RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: Doug Karsch (play-by-play), Jon Jansen (analyst), Jason Avant (sidelines)
Other Contributors: Jack Miller, Brian Boesch
National Radio - Elite Media Network
Announcers: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Tom Ramsey (analyst)
Website: www.elitemedianetwork.com
Last Year's Game
MSU had a real chance to win in Michigan Stadium during Year 1 of the Jonathan Smith era, but fell short in a 24-17 game.
Just before halftime, Michigan State got the ball with 29 seconds left and a 7-6 lead. The Spartans decided to try and get some more points before the break, but the choice backfired. Quarterback Aidan Chiles got strip-sacked by Josaiah Stewart, which gave UM the ball in field goal range. The Wolverines cashed in three points there to take a 9-7 lead.
MSU never really recovered from that. Michigan got the ball to start the third quarter and went 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown. That made it 16-7.
The Spartans kicked a field goal to make it a six-point game, but UM extended its lead to 14 on a trick play that had running back Donovan Edwards throw a touchdown pass to tight end Colston Loveland.
Michigan State scored on a touchdown on a pass from Chiles to Nick Marsh and got the ball back with the chance to tie it. The Spartans actually got the ball into the red zone, but failed to convert on fourth-and-5. MSU had been pushed back five yards on a false start just a few plays prior.
Michigan ran the clock out from there to win 24-17.
