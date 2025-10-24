Keys for Michigan State in Rivalry Matchup against UM
Michigan State (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) is headed into its biggest game of the year versus No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1). The Spartans are trying to prevent a four-game losing streak from reaching five and the Wolverines are going for their fourth consecutive victory in this rivalry.
It certainly appears to be an uphill battle for MSU at home against a ranked opponent, but a path to victory exists. If the Spartans do these three things, they give themselves a real shot.
Pressure Bryce Underwood
Even though UM's Underwood is uber-talented, the fact that he is a true freshman makes it extremely vital for Michigan State to generate some pressure on him.
MSU has not been doing it enough this season. The Spartans only have 13 sacks over seven games this year.
What might open up the possibility more is that the Wolverines will be without starting left tackle Evan Link, who went down with an injury during their last game against Washington. The backup, Blake Frazier, did not allow any pressures in 27 pass blocking snaps against the Huskies, according to Pro Football Focus.
Either way, getting to Underwood is the best way to cause turnovers and punts. Perhaps it comes in the form of a sack, fumble, or a hurry that leads to an overthrow and interception. What Michigan State cannot allow to happen is for him to consistently get a clean pocket against a thin Spartan secondary.
Get the Run Game Going
Michigan State is going to need a much better day from its offensive line and running backs in the ground game than it did against Indiana last week.
Against the Hoosiers, the Spartans' running backs only totaled 17 rushing yards. If that happens again, MSU has no chance to match the Wolverines.
Michigan is going to be able to run the ball, at least a bit. There is a good chance it gets Justice Haynes back, who might be the best back in the Big Ten, and UM also has Jordan Marshall, who has 434 rushing yards and four touchdowns this year. Underwood is a very good runner for a quarterback, as well.
Respond to In-Game Adversity
Michigan State needs to find a way to really punch back at an opponent during a game. The Spartans have had responses against USC, Nebraska, and Indiana, but they've never been able to keep it up for 60 minutes of football against a Big Ten foe.
There is going to be a point in this game where UM has a response for something MSU does. The key will be if the Spartans rise up to the challenge again and again, or if they crumple like they did against UCLA and during the second halves against the Cornhuskers and Hoosiers.
Earlier this week, defensive end Jalen Thompson told a story about a former player coming in and telling the team that it's not really about punching first (metaphorically) in this rivalry, since everyone is all amped up, it's more about who punches second. Well, there's going to be third, fourth, fifth, and so on punches, as well.
Michigan State needs to find a way to keep going at it until the clock hits zero.
