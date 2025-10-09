Smith Announces MSU's Scout Team Players of the Week for UCLA
Members of the scout team play an important role in getting those higher on the depth chart ready for the upcoming game. Each Thursday, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith recognizes some of the top players from that unit.
Here are the players Smith shouted out ahead of MSU's homecoming game against UCLA and some fast facts about each of them:
QB Ryland Jessee
Redshirt freshman Ryland Jessee gets recognized for his work on the scout team for the first time this year. He has not appeared in a game as a Spartan yet.
As a recruit from San Diego, California, Jesse was a consensus three-star prospect. He joined Jonathan Smith's original recruiting class at MSU over offers from San Diego State, Nevada, and Utah State.
DL Cal Thrush
True freshman defensive lineman Cal Thrush makes the list for the second time this year and the first time since Week 1.
Thrush was a consensus three-star recruit who also had offers from Cincinnati and many different Group of Five schools.
DB Deuce Edwards
Deuce Edwards, another true freshman, also gets Scout Team Player of the Week honors for the second time this year, the first being in Week 2.
As a recruit, Edwards also had offers from West Virginia, Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, and other Power Four programs.
LB DeJae White
True freshman linebacker DeJae White makes this list for the first time this year.
A native of Pontiac, Michigan, On3 and 247Sports had him as a four-star recruit coming out of Orchard Lake St. Mary's and as one of the top 10 best players in the state of Michigan for his class.
OL Rashawn Rogers
True freshman Rashawn Rogers is another first-time honoree. He signed on with the team as a preferred walk-on.
Rogers might be one to keep an eye on in the future. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, he definitely has the size to play at the Power Four level.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins
Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers
