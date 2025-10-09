Spartan Nation

Smith Announces MSU's Scout Team Players of the Week for UCLA

See which under-the-radar Spartans have been excelling during practice this week ahead of Michigan State's game versus UCLA.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on from the sideline during the second quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on from the sideline during the second quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Members of the scout team play an important role in getting those higher on the depth chart ready for the upcoming game. Each Thursday, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith recognizes some of the top players from that unit.

Here are the players Smith shouted out ahead of MSU's homecoming game against UCLA and some fast facts about each of them:

QB Ryland Jessee

Ryland Jessee
Michigan State quarterback Ryland Jessee looks on during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Redshirt freshman Ryland Jessee gets recognized for his work on the scout team for the first time this year. He has not appeared in a game as a Spartan yet.

As a recruit from San Diego, California, Jesse was a consensus three-star prospect. He joined Jonathan Smith's original recruiting class at MSU over offers from San Diego State, Nevada, and Utah State.

DL Cal Thrush

True freshman defensive lineman Cal Thrush makes the list for the second time this year and the first time since Week 1.

Thrush was a consensus three-star recruit who also had offers from Cincinnati and many different Group of Five schools.

DB Deuce Edwards

Deuce Edwards, another true freshman, also gets Scout Team Player of the Week honors for the second time this year, the first being in Week 2.

As a recruit, Edwards also had offers from West Virginia, Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, and other Power Four programs.

LB DeJae White

True freshman linebacker DeJae White makes this list for the first time this year.

A native of Pontiac, Michigan, On3 and 247Sports had him as a four-star recruit coming out of Orchard Lake St. Mary's and as one of the top 10 best players in the state of Michigan for his class.

OL Rashawn Rogers

True freshman Rashawn Rogers is another first-time honoree. He signed on with the team as a preferred walk-on.

Rogers might be one to keep an eye on in the future. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, he definitely has the size to play at the Power Four level.

Tracking Scout Team Award Winners

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison

Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler

Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins

Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers

Payton Stewar
Michigan State offensive lineman Caleb Carter, right, and Payton Stewart work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this week's Scout Team Players of the Week when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Football