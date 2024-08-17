Legi Suiaunoa Sings the Praises of Michigan State Veteran DL Maverick Hansen
Michigan State football had a lot of turnover within its defensive line room this offseason.
With departures like Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr., as well as additions of Quindarius Dunnigan, D'Quan Douse, Jalen Satchell, Ben Roberts, Anthony Jones and Ru'Quan Buckley, this group is going to look much different when it takes the field on Aug. 30.
When a unit experiences the extent of changes this one has, it's important for the veterans to step up and be leaders. That is what Spartan defensive tackle Maverick Hansen has become for his group, as the returning lineman enters his sixth season at Michigan State.
"You can see the majority of the years," said Hansen's position coach, Legi Suiaunoa. "Mav is a Spartan Dawg through and through. This place is important to him, winning games is important to him. He's been part of some great teams here, been one of the few guys -- the older guys -- that's been here during those times. In terms of just the process, what it takes, and it's not a secret. I think everybody says the same thing, but he acts it out. Like the way he comes to meetings in the morning, the way he takes notes, the way he pays attention to the details of the defense, I think it rubs off.
"He does a great job with our guys, our younger guys that are coming through, and really, the rest of the older guys. And not necessarily just in the room, just around the area. I mean, going fishing. He's the guy to be able to go through to do that. Took some guys to the gun range, trying to experience a little bit of that. And I think that's a whole sale experience that our guys coming from all different areas that come here, and Mav gives them the whole Michigan experience here. In all aspects -- on the field, off the field, Mav is incredible."
Hansen played under Mark Dantonio, Mel Tucker, and now, Jonathan Smith. He has seen the highs and the lows of college football and will be looking to end his career on one last high.
