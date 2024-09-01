Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles Takes Responsibility for Stagnant Offense
Quarterback Aidan Chiles joined Coach Jonathan Smith when Coach Smith took the job at Michigan State. Chiles was expected to be integral to Coach Smith’s transition to a new coast and conference.
Michigan State's addition of Chiles to the roster gave many reasons to believe the Spartans could potentially make it to a bowl game this season, as they are pairing Chiles with one of the best transfer portal classes in the country.
It was an offseason of optimistic predictions for Chiles’ upcoming season. After transferring to Michigan State from Oregon State and giving many Spartans fans reason to remain hopeful for what was to come. However, it was all for not, as Chiles began his and Smith’s careers at Michigan State with an interception on Michigan State’s first offensive play.
“I’ve flushed it,” Chiles said after the game. “I mean, it happens. Plays like that happen, whether it's your fault or not. Don’t matter if it's your fault or not. It is what it is. It's football. Stuff is going to happen.
Chiles would lead the Spartans to a win, but only after struggling mightily against Florida Atlantic. Chiles finished the Spartans’ 16-10 victory over the Owls, completing less than half of his passes. He did not throw for any touchdowns and threw two interceptions.
While Smith said after the game that everyone on the offensive side of the ball needed to play better, not just Chiles, the young quarterback believes he is the key to the Spartans’ offense and that he needs to play better for Michigan State’s offense to reach its potential.
“Me. It's me,” Chiles said. “I’m taking full responsibility for everything that happened today. You always want to come out, play football, and do what you have got to do. I feel like I tried to do that. [I] didn’t do what I’m used to doing. I play football for a living. I didn’t come out and perform to my best [ability] today. It is what it is. I take full responsibility for everything.”
It is undoubtedly mature and shows excellent leadership skills from Chiles at the most critical position on the field. Still, Chiles must improve if Michigan State plans to be competitive in the Big Ten this upcoming season.
