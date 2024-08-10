Michigan State Faces Interesting OL Competition
The Michigan State Spartans have so many unknowns about their roster heading into the 2024 season.
One of those is their offensive line, where they have several decisions to make on who will start and who will fill in behind the starters.
New Head Coach Jonathan Smith and Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik can use these next few weeks of practice to see who stands out on the offensive line.
With several starters to replace on that side of the ball, several offensive linemen on the roster could step up and prove themselves on the field.
Michigan State will lose significant production on the offensive line with the departures of center Nick Samac, guards J.D. Dulpain and Geno VanDeMark, and tackles Spencer Brown and Ethan Boyd.
With all the new players ready to step in and a new coaching staff in East Lansing, every offensive lineman has an even chance to earn a spot on the field.
The Spartans do not have a starting left tackle locked in yet, and several players could compete for that spot.
Brandon Baldwin, a former community college transfer, has played significant snaps at left tackle for the Spartans during his career. According to Pro Football Focus, Baldwin played 533 snaps last season.
Baldwin has excellent size and athleticism but is a raw player. If he earns the job, he could finally develop into a quality starter after a few years in East Lansing.
A player like Ashton Lepo could challenge Baldwin for the job. After spending two years playing few snaps, Lepo could be ready for a bigger opportunity. Could there be a competition brewing between the two?
Michigan State brought in FCS All-American Luke Newman from Holy Cross through the transfer portal, a player who figures to start at one of the guard spots.
The other guard spot, whether right or left, is wide open. Who could take that job? Could it be someone like Kris Phillips, who played significant snaps last season and is a people-mover in the run game? Or is someone like Gavin Broscious, who dealt with injuries in 2023, ready for a big role?
Right tackle is also open, and whoever does not win the left tackle job could be in line for that spot. Lepo or Baldwin could be challenged by someone like Stanton Ramil or even star freshman Rustin Young.
The Spartans must have a good offensive line if they want to return to a bowl game in 2024. Players must show they have what it takes to play against Big Ten competition, and Smith and Michalczik must find the right players to fill the open spots.
