Michigan State Football Begins Season Ticket Sales
Michigan State’s athletic department has officially gone on sale with season ticket packages for the upcoming seasons. Michigan State will play seven home games this season and hope to fill Spartan Stadium in Coach Jonathan Smith’s first season.
New season tickets recently went on sale to the general public, costing $343 for the entire season. That comes out to $49 per game before the cost of the scholarship seat premium, where applicable. This marks the ninth consecutive year that season ticket prices and scholarship seat premiums have not increased.
For the 10th time in the last 14 seasons, Michigan State will open its season with a Friday night game at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans will host Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. A few weeks later, Michigan State will have another nonconference game as they host Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3:30 p.m. It will be the first time the two football programs have faced each other.
Michigan State hosts five Big Ten games in East Lansing this season. On September 28, the Spartans will face Ohio State. They have scheduled Iowa as this year’s homecoming on October 19, followed by Indiana on November 2. The Spartans face finish this season’s home slate of games against Purdue on Friday, November 22, and Rutgers on November 30, in what should be two winnable games for the Green and White.
Last season, the Spartans ranked in the Top 25 in attendance. Michigan State ranked 19th in the FBS with an average of 70,211 fans per game, totaling 421,264 over six games. Excluding the 2020 season impacted by COVID-19, Michigan State has ranked in the NCAA's Top 25 in attendance each of the last 67 seasons.
Michigan State’s football schedule is as follows:
Friday, Aug. 30: FLORIDA ATLANTIC, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Saturday, Sept. 7: at Maryland, 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Saturday, Sept. 14: PRAIRIE VIEW A&M, 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Saturday, Sept. 21: at Boston College, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 28: OHIO STATE, TBA
Friday, Oct. 4: at Oregon, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 12: Bye Week
Saturday, Oct. 19: IOWA (Homecoming), TBA
Saturday, Oct. 26: at Michigan, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 2: INDIANA, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 9: Bye Week
Saturday, Nov. 16: at Illinois, TBA
Friday, Nov. 22: PURDUE, 8 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, Nov. 30: RUTGERS, TBA
Those who have questions or need more information can contact the Spartan Ticket Office by phone at 517-355-1610 or by email at tickets@msu.edu.
