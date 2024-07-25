Michigan State's Jack Velling on Joining Coach Jonathan Smith
As Michigan State heads into the new football season with new head coach Jonathan Smith, Jack Velling is being looked at as a leader on the field. Velling has been playing under Coach Smith the past two years and took a step forward last season, being a red-zone threat who found the end zone eight times.
Velling talked about his decision to enter the transfer portal this offseason and join Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak during his press conference at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday.
“It was a tough decision," Velling said. "A lot of factors went into it. Kind of the final thing that went into it was I had a good year last year and the year before that, and I thought why would I leave and take a risk somewhere else when I can just come here and try to take another step next year.” “With him and coach (Brian) Lindgren and coach (Brian) Wozniak it felt like the right decision for me.”
Velling’s decision to transfer to Michigan State was a big win for Smith, as he is a reliable player who can help establish the culture that Smith wants to bring to Michigan State. Smith said on Wednesday that Velling has a chance to be one of the top tight ends in the country.
Not only did Velling join Smith and his staff but also sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles who was also at Oregon State last season.
“It's going to be a fun year,” Velling said. “I think he is going to shock a lot of people.”
It speaks volumes knowing that Velling believes in Chiles that much as a player, even knowing that it will be his first season as a starting quarterback.
Having an upperclassman like Velling in your locker room, especially one that should be the Spartans' No. 1 receiving weapon, can do wonders for Smith's culture in his first year at Michigan State.
