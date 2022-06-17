Top OL Target Chase Bisontis, 7 Other 4-star Prospects Visiting MSU This Weekend

The Spartans look to continue their momentum on the recruiting trail...

Following an excellent week in recruiting, Michigan State football is set to host its third official visit weekend in the month of June and, once again, the Spartans will welcome several high-caliber prospects to East Lansing.

Official visit season has been fruitful for MSU through the first two weekend of the month.

The Spartans landed commitments from four-star cornerback Chance Rucker and four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell after the first weekend of June, and then got a trio of commitments from four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton and four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin last week.

With the recent flurry of verbal pledges, Michigan State is up to 11 commitments in the Class of 2023, eight of whom are classified as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Spartans' 2023 class reentered the Top 10 in the nation, and currently sits at No. 9 in all of college football.

This weekend, Michigan State will host eight more prospects on official visits, including seven four-stars. It's a big weekend for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, as there will be four offensive tackle prospects on campus.

The two most well-known of these prospects are four-stars Chase Bisontis and Payton Kirkland, ranked No. 57 and No. 260 in the nation, respectively. Both guys have been priority targets of Michigan State for some time.

Bisontis, out of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J, is considered the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country and the best player in the state of New Jersey. He has over 35 FBS scholarship offers, but announced a Top 5 that included Michigan State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, LSU and Georgia in late May.

Bisontis has already taken official visits to Texas A&M (June 3) and Rutgers (June 10), and will take an official to LSU the weekend of June 24 after visiting East Lansing this week.

Meanwhile, Kirkland — out of Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, has received over 50 offers from all across the country. He's ranked No. 25 among offensive tackles nationally, and is considered the No. 54 player in the talent-rich state of Florida.

Michigan State, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida and Alabama appear to have seperated themselves in Kirkland's recruitment. The four-star has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Florida, and will visit Miami following this weekend in East Lansing.

The Spartans have already had a lot of success in the state of Florida during the 2023 recruiting cycle, landing Hall, Wedin and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III out of the Sunshine State.

East St. Louis High four-star offensive tackle Miles McVay, the No. 2 prospect out of the state of Illinois, will take an official visit to MSU this weekend. McVay is ranked No. 183 overall and the No. 17 OT in the country.

McVay has over 35 offers on the table, and his recruitment remains largely open. Michigan State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas appear to be high on his list, but he's also taken visits to see Deion Sanders at Jackson State, and swung down to LSU. He also has visits scheduled to Oregon, Florida and Missouri later this summer and into fall.

Finally, the fourth OT to visit Michigan State this weekend is four-star Trevor Lauck, out of Roncalli High School in Indianapolis. Lauck has garnered over 20 offers and is strongly considering Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Louisville, Cincinnati and MSU.

Lauck is ranked No. 393 overall and the No. 33 OT in the nation, as well as the No. 5 player in the state of Indiana. Following this weekend in East Lansing, Lauck will be taking a visit to Iowa next week.

In addition to Bisontis, Michigan State will be playing host to another Top 100 prospect in four-star EDGE prospect Bai Jobe, ranked No. 64 overall in the country. The native of Norman, Okla. has around 35 offers, but has narrowed his list to MSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami and Baylor.

Jobe is the No. 8 EDGE prospect in the country, and the top-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma.

Michigan State will also host twin brothers Andrew Harris and Michael Harris, each of whom are considered four-star linebacker prospects out of Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Andrew is ranked No. 190 overall and the No. 13 linebacker in the country, as well as the No. 36 player out of Florida. Michael, meanwhile, is ranked No. 296 overall, the No. 19 linebacker and the No. 57 player out of Florida.

The twins have already announced that they will be committing to the same school, so this is an excellent opportunity for Michigan State to land a pair of high-end linebackers in 2023.

Andrew and Micheal have received around 30 offers, and there's a long way to go in their recruitment. The twins have already shown interest in local programs UCF, Florida State and Miami, and took an official visit to Maryland last weekend. The pair is also scheduled to visit Pittsburgh next week after spending this weekend in East Lansing.

Lastly, the Spartans will also host three-star wide receiver Paul Billups, out of Western Branch HS in Chesapeake, Va. At this time, it appears that Michigan State and North Carolina are the teams to beat for Billups, who will visit the Tar Heels next weekend.

Billups is ranked No. 626 overall and the No. 83 wide receiver prospect in the country, as well as the No. 14 player in the state of Virginia.

An intriguing prospect who was originally scheduled to be on campus this weekend is four-star safety Elliot Washington, who committed to Alabama in January. Ranked No. 109 overall and the No. 6 safety prospect in the nation, Washington currently has four crystal ball predictions to flip his commitment to Michigan State.

Washington, a native of Venice, Fla., announced on Thursday that he was unable to make the trip to Michigan State this weekend due to a family emergency, but he's working with secondaries coach Harlon Barnett to secure another visit date.

With eight out Michigan State's of 11 current 2023 commitments rated as four-stars, Mel Tucker and the Spartans are building one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory. MSU signed a total of five four-star prospects in the class of 2022, and has not exceeded that number of four-star signees in one class since 2016, when nine four-star prospects pledged to the Spartans.

Michigan State is positioning itself to exceed that number in this cycle.