MSU's Joe Rossi Updates Defense, Talks What Indiana Does Well
EAST LANSING --- It has been a difficult season so far for Michigan State's defense. Through six games this year, the Spartans are the only team that has surrendered more than 30 points per game.
MSU's 31.8 points per game allowed ranks 120th out of 134 full FBS members. All three of Michigan State's Big Ten opponents have scored at least 38 points. Next up for the Spartans is the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, who boast an offense that ranks fourth in the country in scoring at 44.8 points per game.
That's going to be a really tough task, but also a great opportunity to turn things around. On Wednesday, MSU defensive coordinator Joe Rossi talked about that and many other aspects of his unit.
Watch Joe Rossi here:
Below is also a partial transcript of Rossi's press conference.
Transcript
Q: Joe, if I can follow up on a question we posed to Coach (Jonathan) Smith on Monday, and it was followed by your offensive coordinator (Brian Lindgren) yesterday about dealing with the pressure, and Coach Smith said he can handle it because of the people in the building and the people he's been with.
Obviously, that would include individuals like yourself. What does it mean when you hear Coach being able to rely upon the relationships that he's had when there's a so-called pressure happening?
ROSSI: I think it's a positive. I think when he feels good about the people in the building and in the room, that makes you feel good.
I think there's a difference between pressure and stress, right? Pressure's kind of a privilege, right? Pressure is what comes with being involved in something where there's high stakes, it's important. So, I think, you coach college football, there's pressure. You're a doctor in the operating room, there's pressure.
Now, stress is when you kind of let it bring you down or it affects your ability to do your job. So, I think we choose to look at it as pressure as opposed to stress.
So, I think everyone's going about their work and putting in the time to get us to be better during the week so we can go out and be better on the evening.
