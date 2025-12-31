MSU Football Losing WR, East Lansing Native, to Transfer Portal

Michigan State football is losing another member of its wide receiving corps to the transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore Evan Boyd is reportedly the latest Spartan to be added to the list of outgoing transfers. Boyd began his career at Central Michigan before transferring to MSU, but he will be leaving the program after just one season with the team. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Michigan State receiver Evan Boyd runs after a catch during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boyd was one of the Spartans' main backups in 2025 after he had given up a starting role with the Chippewas. He appeared in all 12 of Michigan State's games this year, sometimes appearing on special teams, too. Boyd ended up catching three passes for 54 yards this fall across 110 total offensive snaps.

There are now 22 players from this year's roster who are known to be planning to enter the transfer portal, which officially opens Friday. Boyd is the third wide receiver, joining leading pass-catcher Nick Marsh and former walk-on Grant Calcagno.

Boyd's transfer decision is somewhat surprising, given that he attended East Lansing High School, and Michigan State is retaining wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. He was not the most highly touted recruit, ranking 2,008th overall in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite. That ranked 280th among receivers and 32nd among prospects from Michigan. According to 247Sports, Boyd's offers were from CMU, Eastern Michigan, and Navy.

After redshirting during his true freshman year with the Chippewas, Boyd took a nice step forward the following year. He had 21 catches for 302 yards and two scores in eight games, making him CMU's top receiver at the time, but missed the remainder of that season due to an injury. He transferred to Michigan State that winter.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

