Michigan State Unveils Uniform Combo for Minnesota Game
It is now known what uniform combo Michigan State will be wearing during Saturday's game at Minnesota.
On Thursday evening, MSU football posted a video on social media featuring Darius Snow announcing the look. Snow, aptly named for this situation, was wearing a white helmet, a white jersey, and white pants.
Michigan State Uniform Tracker
All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.
Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)
Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)
@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)
@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)
UCLA: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
@ Indiana: white helmets (Gruff logo), white jerseys, green pants (W/W/G)
Michigan: green helmets (green logo), green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)
@ Minnesota: white helmets, white jerseys, white pants (W/W/W)
Quick Look at the Golden Gophers
Minnesota is 5-3 this year and just one win away from reaching a bowl game for the seventh time in nine years under head coach P.J. Fleck.
All five of the Golden Gophers' wins this year have come at home, and all three losses were on the road. Unfortunately for MSU, this game is in Minneapolis. Michigan State has lost seven road contests in a row after winning its first-ever road game in the Jonathan Smith era against Maryland.
The portion of the game that should give Spartan fans the biggest concern is MSU's offense against Minnesota's defense.
Michigan State has essentially scored 13, 10, and 13 points in its last three games if garbage-time scores in the final minute of the game that had no effect on the final result are removed.
So far this season, the Spartans are 108th in total offense (332.8 yards per game) and tied for 77th in scoring (26.3 points per game). Minnesota is 15th in total defense (292.1 yards allowed per game) and tied for 47th in scoring defense (21.8 points per game).
The Gophers have several key defensive players to look out for. Defensive lineman Anthony Smith is tied for the Big Ten lead in sacks (7.0). Defensive back Koi Perich was All-Big Ten First Team last year and might have been the best freshman in the conference after Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this week's uniform combo when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.