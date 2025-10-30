MSU Names Scout Team Players of the Week from Minnesota Prep
Every week, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff name a handful of players from the Spartans' scout team who exceeded the most in helping the team prep for their next opponent.
Here are those who made it during the lead-up to MSU's game against Minnesota in Week 10 of the season.
Players
LB DiMari Malone
This is the second time in three weeks that Malone has been named as a Scout Team Player of the Week.
He is a true freshman out of Dakota High School. Malone has not appeared in a game this season, meaning he will get to redshirt with just four games to go.
DB Keshawn Williams
Williams is a redshirt freshman defensive back who has not seen game action this year or last.
This is the second time Williams has gotten scout team recognition, the other time being Week 2 against Boston College.
RB Zion Gist
This is the first time that Gist, a true freshman, has gotten scout team honors.
As a recruit, Gist had been committed to Western Michigan, but flipped to MSU a few weeks prior to signing.
OL Justin Bell
Bell is another Dakota High School product who is in his true freshman season.
This is the second time Bell has been a Scout Team Player of the Week, joining Week 4 against USC.
TE Charlie Baker
Baker is a redshirt freshman who is from East Lansing. He has not appeared in a game during two years with the program.
This is the second time Baker has been recognized, the other time being Week 2.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins
Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers
Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols
Week 9 vs. Michigan: DB George Mullins, WR Atticus Carridine, WR Shawn Foster, EDGE Stone Chaney, DB Elisha West, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 10 at Minnesota: LB DiMari Malone, DB Keshawn Williams, RB Zion Gist, OL Justin Bell, TE Charlie Baker
