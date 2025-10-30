Spartan Nation

MSU Names Scout Team Players of the Week from Minnesota Prep

Here are some of the members of Michigan State's scout team who have performed the best in practice.

Every week, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff name a handful of players from the Spartans' scout team who exceeded the most in helping the team prep for their next opponent.

Here are those who made it during the lead-up to MSU's game against Minnesota in Week 10 of the season.

LB DiMari Malone

This is the second time in three weeks that Malone has been named as a Scout Team Player of the Week.

He is a true freshman out of Dakota High School. Malone has not appeared in a game this season, meaning he will get to redshirt with just four games to go.

DB Keshawn Williams

Williams is a redshirt freshman defensive back who has not seen game action this year or last.

This is the second time Williams has gotten scout team recognition, the other time being Week 2 against Boston College.

RB Zion Gist

This is the first time that Gist, a true freshman, has gotten scout team honors.

As a recruit, Gist had been committed to Western Michigan, but flipped to MSU a few weeks prior to signing.

OL Justin Bell

Bell is another Dakota High School product who is in his true freshman season.

This is the second time Bell has been a Scout Team Player of the Week, joining Week 4 against USC.

TE Charlie Baker

Baker is a redshirt freshman who is from East Lansing. He has not appeared in a game during two years with the program.

This is the second time Baker has been recognized, the other time being Week 2.

Tracking Scout Team Award Winners

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols

Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler

Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins

Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers

Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols

Week 9 vs. Michigan: DB George Mullins, WR Atticus Carridine, WR Shawn Foster, EDGE Stone Chaney, DB Elisha West, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 10 at Minnesota: LB DiMari Malone, DB Keshawn Williams, RB Zion Gist, OL Justin Bell, TE Charlie Baker

