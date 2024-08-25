REPORT: Michigan State QB Shocking Rating
Michigan State’s football team enters the upcoming season with primarily less-than-ideal projections of what the season will be good for the Spartans this season.
The good news for the Spartans is that they do not have to worry about negative projections, as many predictions simply come from those in and around college football who have yet to see Michigan State’s finished product.
As the season approaches, more predictions and projections are released. Michigan State remains at the bottom of most of these projections. Again, that is because so many unknowns surround Michigan State’s football team heading into the season. Earlier this offseason, Coach Jonathan Smith took over as head coach of the Spartans. He has had his fair share of ups and downs and has seen Michigan State on the receiving end of numerous predictions this offseason. Still, Coach Smith continues to do well overall, but the judgment of the talent he oversees.
One recent prediction came from the well-respected Pro Football Focus. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released his list of Big Ten quarterbacks and surprisingly had Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles ranked pretty low in the rankings.
Wasserman released ranks for Big Ten quarterbacks. Surprisingly, Chiles was in the bottom half of the Big Ten regarding quarterbacks. Wasserman ranked Chiles as the 11th-best quarterback in the Big Ten heading into the upcoming season. It also seemed as if Chiles should have been picked a little higher than multiple quarterbacks ranked in front of him. Chiles is undoubtedly better than most of the players ranked ahead of him on the list.
Coming into college, Chiles was a former four-star and top-100 prospect. However, his play was limited while at Oregon State, Chiles has already given a glimpse of what is to come. Multiple people, including Chiles, believe he is significantly better than the bottom half of the list.
Michigan State is set to begin the first season under Smith. The Spartans unquestionably have the potential to shock many people this upcoming season. However, for that to happen, Chiles must bring his A-game every game if the Spartans want to remain competitive this season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.