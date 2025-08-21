SI

Northwestern Reaches Settlement With Former Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald

The program has reached a settlement in a wrongful termination suit filed by the winningest coach in school history.

Northwestern has reached a settlement with former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Northwestern has reached a settlement with former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald.
The Northwestern Wildcats and former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald have reached a settlement in a wrongful termination suit that was filed by the 50-year-old following his dismissal in 2023, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Fitzgerald, who won 109 games at the school and 64 games in Big Ten play, was fired in July of 2023 after allegations of widespread hazing from veteran players towards underclassmen took place under his watch. An internal investigation found that reports made by a whistleblower within the program were "largely corroborated."

Fitzgerald filed a $130 million wrongful termination suit, and after two years of litigation, a settlement was finally reached on Thursday. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Fitzgerald coached for 17 years at Northwestern, and took the program to 10 bowl games. He has not coached since being dismissed by the school.

