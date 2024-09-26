Former Michigan State Coach Dantonio Joins Elite Group
The Michigan State Spartans will honor former head coach Mark Dantonio on Saturday night as he is inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Michigan State Ring of Honor. One of the many individuals that changed the identity of Spartan football in East Lansing, Michigan.
In 13 seasons as head coach, Dantonio is the all-time winningest coach in Spartan football history (114), leading the Spartans to three Big Ten Championships, a Rose Bowl victory, Cotton Bowl victory, and berth in the 2015 College Football Playoff.
True dominance was expected and executed on an annual basis with Dantonio at the helm as his teams had a certain grit and toughness that is not seen around college football very often these days.
It is only fitting for Dantonio to be honored on the day that the Spartans play Ohio State, a team that he was able to generate so much success against in his long career with the Green and White.
The only Big Ten coach to have beaten Urban Meyer twice during his tenure as the Buckeyes head coach, Dantonio pulled off multiple upset wins. The 2013 Big Ten Championship and 2015, in Columbus, against the No. 3 ranked Buckeyes are the two that are remembered most commonly.
Dantonio was a special leader that revived the football program in East Lansing. Before his arrival, the Spartans had one 10+ win season since 1965. Dantonio put together six 10-plus-win seasons in 13 years, displaying utter dominance and turning this program into a Big Ten powerhouse.
The outlook of Michigan State football over the past decade or more can be largely credited to the job that he did as the Spartans head coach. From recruiting, to bulletin board material, to decisions made on the field, Mark was a true Spartan that found ways to win as underdogs. As Spartan dogs.
It was no surprise that Dantonio would be inducted into either of these illustrious groups, and the reception that he will receive from the crowd on Saturday night will be one to remember. Maybe the Spartans can use a bit of his luck against the Buckeyes to pull off an upset.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.