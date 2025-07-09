Spartan Quarterbacks Through the Years
Through the past two decades, the Spartans have had some great quarterbacks and some that many hope to forget as every program goes through the ups and downs of quarterback play. The Spartans were blessed to have several marquee guys help lead their respective teams to successful seasons.
We are taking a look at the Spartan starting quarterbacks throughout the years, dating all the way back to 2004.
Aidan Chiles (2024-Present)
Chiles is the current starter for MSU and is seeking to have a much better second season at the helm of the program than his first. High potential with a higher turnover rate in his sophomore year in 2024, there is hope that he is the next to lead MSU back to the promise land as a top Big Ten team.
Katin Houser & Noah Kim (2022-23)
In one of the biggest struggling eras of recent Michigan State football history, Houser and Kim were a tandem that never worked out in East Lansing. Both guys decided to transfer after two years with the program, both splitting time and struggling.
MSU was a combined 9-15 with these two under former head coach Mel Tucker. Houser became the quarterback at East Carolina for the 2024 season, while Kim went to Coastal Carolina, transferring once more to Eastern Michigan for this upcoming year.
Payton Thorne (2020-2022)
Before transferring to play at Auburn for his final two years, Thorne is perceived as one of the better Spartan quarterbacks in the past two decades. He led the Spartans to an immaculate 11-2 season with star running back Kenneth Walker III and winning the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
In the two seasons that Thorne started for MSU (2021 and 2022), he threw for 5,919 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He was certainly the best quarterback in the Tucker era.
Rocky Lombardi (2018-2020)
Lombardi had just one full season as the starter in 2020 during the shortened that gave MSU a 2-5 record. He struggled mightily in his Spartan career, throwing 14 interceptions and 11 touchdowns in three seasons. It would prompt a transfer to Northern Illinois, where he spent the next three years.
Brian Lewerke (2016-2019)
A three-year starter from 2017-2019, Lewerke was the end of the Mark Dantonio era at Michigan State. He posted three-straight winning seasons as a starter, going 24-15 in that span with a 2-1 bowl record. He was a lifetime Spartan and threw for over 2,000 yards in each starting season.
Lewerke also holds the program record for most passing yards in a single game (445 yards vs. Northwestern in 2017).
Tyler O'Connor (2013-2016)
O'Connor earned his shine in the final season of his Spartan career in 2016, taking over as the starter for a Spartan program that was heavily on the rise and fresh off of a College Football Playoff appearance.
Despite going 3-9 in his lone starting season, O'Connor delivered one of the biggest wins in Spartan history when he defeated both No. 3 Ohio State en route to winning the 2015 Big Ten Championship. He may be thought of as a backup for Spartan legend Connor Cook, but he delivered in big moments.
Connor Cook (2012-2015)
Since Cook's career concluded, he is the most successful and best quarterback to come through the program, and it is not really close. The 2015 Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, 2015 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, Rose Bowl offensive MVP, and first team All-Big Ten ('15).
Cook started three seasons at MSU ('13-'15) and was the starter in front of O'Connor. He delivered three-straight 10-plus winning seasons, finishing his career with a combined record of 35-5 with Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl victories as well as a College Football Playoff berth ('15).
Andrew Maxwell (2010-'13)
Maxwell really only started one full season for the Spartans in 2012. He was a four-year guy that held a backup position for NFL veteran Kirk Cousins and finally got his opportunity once Cousins was drafted. He led the Spartans to a 7-6 record in 2012 with a victory in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.
Kirk Cousins (2008-2011)
The most well-known quarterback in Michigan State history is certainly Cousins. A four-year career that featured him as a starter for the final three, put MSU on the map for years to come. Throwing for over 2,600 yards in all three starting seasons, Cousins became a household name in East Lansing.
After a 6-7 season to begin his starting job, Cousins replied with back-to-back 11-win seasons and a 28-12 career record as a starter. He is also second in MSU history for career passing touchdowns (66), single-season passing yards (3,316) and career passing yards (9,131).
Brian Hoyer (2006-2008)
Before an illustrious NFL career, Hoyer concluded the era of John Smith as the Spartans' head coach in '06. Hoyer would receive his starting opportunity the following year, the first season of Dantonio football.
He threw 29 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his two-year starting career at MSU before going undrafted in 2009. His best year was leading the Spartans to a 9-4 record in '08 with an unfortunate loss in the Capital One Bowl.
Drew Stanton (2004-2006)
Stanton was a starter in every season that he played at MSU. He never produced a winning season for head coach Smith and contributed to Dantonio being the next head coach in '07. Stanton went on to be selected in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
He is fifth all-time in career passing yards (6,524) and holds the program record for most touchdown passes in one game (five vs. Illinois in 2005). He is also one of the most well-known Spartan quarterbacks, but his NFL career was certainly more successful.
