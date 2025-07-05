What is Spartans' HOF RB Javon Ringer Doing Now?
Michigan State Spartans Hall of Fame running back Javon Ringer is considered to be one of the best to come through the program, etching his name in Spartan history from the years 2005-08. After strong collegiate and professional careers, what has Ringer been doing since his career ended?
Ringer was undoubtedly one of the top rushers to come through the program as he was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2007, followed by a senior year in 2008 where he won consensus All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and was the only running back nominated for the Heisman Trophy.
The Dayton, Ohio native was the main star for head coach Mark Dantonio's 9-4 Spartan squad in '08. Ringer rushed for 1,637 yards on 390 carries with a stunning 22 rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in program history alongside Jeremy Langford.
He was inducted into the Michigan State Hall of Fame in 2023 as one of the best to do it at his position in a Spartan uniform.
Ringer would go on to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (No. 173 overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft. It would be the only team that Ringer played for in his four-year NFL career that spanned from 2009 to 2012.
His best season came in 2010 where he rushed for 239 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns in 16 total games. It would be the only full season that Ringer would play in his NFL career.
After playing just two games in the 2012 season, Ringer's contract expired and he failed to be signed by any team in the league. He tried to make comeback attempts in both 2013 and '14, gaining interest from multiple teams, but ultimately was not signed to end his playing days.
Ringer would end his four-year NFL career with 486 rushing yards on 120 attempts and three touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 243 yards out of the backfield. Injuries hindered his development as he missed 27 total games in his career.
The Spartan great joined his alma mater's coaching staff as a recruiting intern in 2016 for just one season. He then became the quality control coach for Toledo in 2017 before becoming the assistant director of football operations with the Rockets from 2018 to 2022.
Ringer would find his way back to Michigan State in 2023 and is currently here to stay. He is he recruiting assistant for MSU, helping gain valuable commitments in the 2026 class this season. Ringer has helped the Spartans possess the No. 28 overall recruiting class, per 247Sports.
Perhaps Ringer will be found on the Spartans' sideline for years to come and elevate into a larger coaching role as his career progresses. He will go down in history as one of the best rushers to ever play at Spartan Stadium and is appreciated for the moments he brought to the Spartan faithful.
