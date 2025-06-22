Ranking Big Ten's Top Five QB-WR Duos
The Michigan State Spartans possess one of the top quarterback/wide receiver duos in the Big Ten in junior Aidan Chiles and sophomore Nick Marsh. There is going to be fierce competition this year, specifically through the air.
This is a Top Five ranking of the best projected quarterback/receiver duos in the Big Ten.
1. Ohio State: QB Julian Sayin + WR Jeremiah Smith
Smith was considered to be the No. 1 player in the country last year as a true freshman, helping lead the Buckeyes to another national championship. He is primed for an even better sophomore season and would have been a first-round draft pick last year if he was eligible.
While Smith continues to be the best player in the country, Ohio State is going to have a very young quarterback compared to last year. True freshman quarterback Julian Sayin is a five-star product out of Carlsbad, California and is projected to be one of the top gunslingers in his class.
2. Penn State: QB Drew Allar + WR Devonte Ross
Allar is on the doorstep of a professional career in the NFL as he has been projected by some as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has years of experience in the Big Ten, entering his fourth season in State College and will be one of the best quarterbacks the entire nation will see.
Much different from the Buckeyes, Penn State will have a ton of experience in their duo. Troy Trojans senior transfer pass catcher Devonte Ross had over 1,000 receiving yards last year with 11 touchdowns on 76 total receptions. The two of them will dominate all season together.
3. Michigan State: QB Aidan Chiles + WR Nick Marsh
Chiles definitely had some growing pains last year as he turned tossed 11 interceptions with 13 touchdown passes. There is a very good chance he takes a strong leap forward this year and impresses a lot of the conference. He has a full year as a starter under his belt, a big help.
For Marsh, he draws similarities to the Buckeyes' Smith as he would have been drafted last year if he was eligible. He will need to wait two more seasons before having a chance at the NFL, but that is a major benefit for the Spartans.
Marsh caught 41 balls for 649 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He is going to be a 1,000-plus season with seven or eight touchdowns at least with Chiles looking to bounce back.
4. Illinois: QB Luke Altmeyer + WR Hudson Clement
Altmeyer is a guy that has flown under the radar over the past two seasons, sneakily being one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. He led the Illini to a 10-3 record, throwing for 2,717 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Altmeyer is certainly a top five quarterback in the Big Ten.
When you pair Altmeyer with the Illini's newest receiving threat in West Virginia transfer Hudson Clement, there will be a dangerous duo brewing in Champaign. Clement received over 700 yards last season with five touchdowns, nine in his two-year career. Watch out for these two and the Illini.
5. Oregon: QB Dante Moore + WR Dakorien Moore
Moore started his career with a somewhat underwhelming season at UCLA before transferring to Oregon last year, sitting behind current Cleveland Brown Dillon Gabriel. Moore has raw talent as a former five-star out of Detroit. Moore is like Chiles in the fact that he must take that next step.
The Ducks' top wide receiver is going to be a five-star prospect out of Texas, Dakorien Moore. Oregon continues to pull in numerous four and five-star prospects continuing to make them a powerhouse program that is competing for titles. The Moore duo is going to be a major issue for opposing defenses.
