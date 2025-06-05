What is the Spartans' Biggest Weakness Entering the Fall?
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking a strong response from the 5-7 disaster that took place last season, handing the program its third-straight season of sub-.500 football. They are improved this season, but nowhere near polished. What is going to be this team's biggest weakness come Week 1?
Many may assume that defense is the biggest issue for this team after allowing an average of 26.1 points last season, ranking fourth-worst in the Big Ten. However, with multiple transfer additions and a lighter schedule from 2024, the defense will improve.
The offensive side of the ball is the red flag, specifically running the ball.
Michigan State had the fifth-worst running game in the conference last season, averaging 115.3 yards per game. Even Minnesota and Nebraska rushed better than the Spartans, something that should never happen, given how much better Michigan State's program is.
Running backs Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams were the two main rushers for the Spartans last season, both earning unsigned free agent contracts this past spring with NFL organizations. With a completely new room coming in, it is very hard to say that this is going to be an impressive group.
The 2025 Spartans will likely have Elijah Tau-Tolliver as the starting running back. A fifth-year senior transfer from Sacramento State, Tau-Tolliver racked up 958 rushing yards on 184 carries with seven touchdowns last season in the Big Sky.
The projected backup to Tau-Tolliver is sophomore back Brandon Tullis, who earned almost no time last year. Seven carries for 20 yards would be all that he could muster as Carter and Lynch-Adams took a large majority of the carries.
The Spartans also lost their best offensive lineman from last year in tackle Luke Newman, recently drafted in the sixth round to the Chicago Bears. This is only going to make it tougher for the two new running backs to find success and create strong games on the ground.
The last time the Spartans had an above-average running game was when Kenneth Walker III led his team to 11 wins and a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory in 2021, hoisting the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. It is looking like the drought may continue, and Michigan State will be void of a dominant run game.
