Notable MSU Defensive Player Ratings in EA Sports CFB 26
EA Sports College Football 26 released this week, and the Michigan State Spartans defense was given a handful of strong overall ratings for the top players on the roster. We previously analyzed the top offensive rated players for MSU in CFB 26, and now, we transition to the defense.
Each players' ratings are subject to change throughout the season, depending on their overall performance.
Strong Safety Nikai Martinez - 84 OVR
Martinez was arguably the best secondary defender on the roster last season besides recent transfer departure Charles Brantley. After two years at UCF, Martinez filled up the stat sheet last year in East Lansing, recording 51 tackles, two pass defenses, and two interceptions (second-most).
He is the highest-rated defender on the roster at the moment, and his play on the field should reflect that. Martinez will be leading a Spartan secondary that finished middle-of-the-pack last year in total yards allowed and will be much better this year.
Other ratings: 89 speed, 92 agility, 86 awareness
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III - 83 OVR
Matthews is the second-highest rated defender for the Spartans, and another guy that is coming off his first season in a Spartan uniform. He is entering his fifth year after three at Old Dominion, and the 2024 season in East Lansing. Matthews is due for a breakout season in his finale.
The Spartans' linebacker core was irrelevant when it came to quarterback pressure, as only four sacks were created by the linebacker position (Jordan Turner - 3, Cal Haladay - 1). This will be a point of emphasis, and I expect Matthews to shine bright in that category this fall.
Other ratings: 80 speed, 76 strength, 85 awareness
Defensive Lineman Jalen Thompson - 82 OVR
Thompson is also due for a bounce-back season, and his overall rating of 82 genuinely reflects that. Earning just 17 tackles in nine games before being carted off with an upper body injury against Rutgers late in the year, Thompson is being projected as one of the best Spartan defenders.
Other ratings: 81 speed, 80 strength, 85 awareness
Free Safety - Malik Spencer - 81 OVR
Oddly enough, Spencer is the fourth-highest rated defender but is the only one who has been projected to be drafted in next year's NFL Draft. CBS Sports' Josh Edwards tabbed Spencer as the No. 45 prospect in the country for this upcoming season. No other MSU defender made that list.
Spencer had a strong junior season in 2024, his third with the Spartans. He earned 44 total tackles, two pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one interception. The Buford, Georgia, native is going to be a key star in MSU's defensive scheme this year and should see high production.
Other ratings: 90 speed, 67 strength, 87 agility, 79 awareness
