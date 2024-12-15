Why Smith, Spartans Might Target Former Oregon State LB
The Michigan State Spartans will likely prioritize the positions of wide receiver, defensive back, and the offensive and defensive line units in the 2025 offseason's transfer portal.
However, they might be in the market for an off-the-ball linebacker. The Spartans will be visited by highly coveted Marshall linebacker Jaden Yates soon, a tell-tale sign. Even then, it is not so surprising when top snap-getters Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner, the latter of which might have been the defense's best player this season, are done suiting up at the college level.
A name to look out for might be that of Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who recently entered the portal. Obviously, there is a connection to head coach Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State transplants on the Spartans' coaching staff.
Chisom was a highly regarded three-star recruit out of California when Smith landed him in the class of 2023. Therein lies another interesting connection -- the Spartans, under Mel Tucker, were his final offer before he signed as an early enrollee.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Chaminade High School product was the No. 52 overall linebacker in the class, per 247Sports. This past season, he played in all 12 games and registered 75 tackles, including five for a loss and a forced fumble. He played in five games as a freshman, including the Beavers' bow appearance.
Chisom is an athletic linebacker who can play downhill and looks the part of what defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi wants in the position.
"Long, athletic, and smart," Rossi said. "That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale ... if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
For Mike linebacker, a role Rossi will need to fill in 2025 with Turner and Haladay gone, Chisom could find a home. Rossi wants leadership, ability in pass coverage, and intelligence at the position.
Keep an eye on Chisom as a potential Spartans target.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
