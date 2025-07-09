What the Howard Trade Means for the Spartans Moving Forward
As if Michigan State’s hockey program needed even worse news, losing out on the Gavin McKenna sweepstakes was just the beginning.
Late Tuesday night, it was confirmed that reigning Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard will not be reporting for his senior season after all.
Howard’s draft rights were traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Edmonton Oilers for prospect Sam O’Reilly.
In turn, Howard then signed his entry-level contract with the Oilers, inevitably ending his collegiate career.
It’s a massive blow to the Spartans. Howard’s missing presence in East Lansing significantly impacts their chances at competing for a national championship, despite all the talent they currently have.
Last season, Howard averaged 1.4 points per game and registered 26 goals and 26 assists. Now, Michigan State will need to replace that, and they’ll need to do it quickly.
Many Spartan fans are hoping now for them to pivot toward Porter Martone, the recently drafted forward by the Philadelphia Flyers, who is currently weighing his options on whether to stay in junior hockey or make the move to college.
Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects suggested that Martone, along with defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (drafted by the New York Islanders), are keeping their options open as to where they’ll end up playing in 2025–26.
Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr addressed the fact that Martone has several offers and that the team and he will figure out a strategy that can best help him to find a way to the NHL.
Martone coming to East Lansing would surely soften the blow, but at this point, it’s all speculation. We don’t know what schools made an offer to him, and we don’t know what schools seem enticing to him.
But with Howard leaving, it opens up a spot for a highly skilled power forward like Martone.
What gets lost in Howard’s departure, though, is how loaded Michigan State still is.
Cayden Lindstrom will still be coming to Michigan State, and he can easily fill up the hole created by Howard, and then some.
With the injuries past him, Lindstrom plays with a high motor and is willing to get into the dirty areas. Not only that, he’s built like a tank, so playing with young men rather than boys will hardly be an issue for him.
Not only that, can you imagine Shane Vansaghi on a line with Lindstrom, and the problems they can cause for opposing teams? With the size and the physicality, matched with the skill, it’s a potential nightmare for anyone not wearing green and white.
Losing out on the main cog of this machine is going to sting for a while. Howard was the straw that stirred this drink, and suddenly that straw turned into paper and was no longer needed for use anymore.
Despite receiving two blows after the other in consecutive days, the situation at Munn Ice Arena isn’t as bad as it seems. There’s still plenty of talent on this roster, and it’s still good enough to compete for a championship.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State hockey news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.