Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets, John Tavares, Sean Monahan)
After the NHL’s frozen frenzy on Tuesday night, there is just one game on the docket for Wednesday night.
The Columbus Blue Jackets return home from a quick two-game road trip to host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Jackets won both of those road games, each victory coming past regulation, and they have now won four of their last five games. Toronto is also riding back-to-back wins into Columbus.
My best bets for Wednesday night are targeting a high-scoring game and a few centers to pick up assists.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 29.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets OVER 6.5 (-115)
- John Tavares OVER 0.5 Assists (+135)
- Sean Monahan OVER 0.5 Assists (+120)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets OVER 6.5 (-115)
The Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets both used their starting goalies on Tuesday night, so it’s likely to be Cayden Primeau for Toronto against Elvis Merzlikins for Columbus. Merzlikins has actually been better than Jet Greaves this season, but Primeau is a significant step down from Anthony Stolarz.
Primeau has won both of his starts, but he’s allowed seven goals on 56 shots (.875 save percentage) against the Predators and Sabres – not exactly two of the more offensive teams in the league.
This will be the third back-to-back situation this season for the Leafs, who won 7-4 over the Predators and 4-3 in overtime against the Sabres previously. Columbus just played a back-to-back over the weekend, pulling out a 5-4 shootout win in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
All three of those games went over the total, and that’s the way to look tonight. The Leafs have gone over in eight of their 10 games this season.
John Tavares OVER 0.5 Assists (+135)
Maple Leafs center John Tavares is off to a great start this season. He has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) through 10 games, and is riding a five-game point (and four-game assist) streak.
Tavares is -165 to record a point tonight, and that’s the safer play in case he pots a goal, but I’ll take the +135 price and call my shot for him to get an assist.
He centers the second line with Matthew Knies and Matias Maccelli, and is still on the top power-play unit with the big guns like Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
Tavares has an assist in 6 of 10 games this season, including that aforementioned four-game streak. I’ll take these plus odds for him to keep it going.
Sean Monahan OVER 0.5 Assists (+120)
Sean Monahan is another center who is heating up as of late. He only has four points (all assists) in nine games this season, but he’s recorded one helper in each of his last four contests.
Monathan centers the top line with wingers Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko, and is a key cog on the top power-play unit.
This should be a high-scoring game with Primeau in net for the Leafs, and I’ll happily take Monahan to keep his assist streak going at these plus odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
