Breaking Down the Offseason Outlook for MSU's Offensive Line

Michigan State needs some great improvement from its offensive line to turn things around next season.

The Spartans averaged just 21 points per game against Big Ten competition and barely cracked the top 100 nationally in yardage. Much of the problem began with the offensive line, which did not protect their quarterback well enough and didn't give their running backs running lanes consistently.

Michigan State's offensive line coach Jim Michalczik works with the team during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chances are that MSU will have a different offensive line coach in 2026 after the firing of Jonathan Smith and the hiring of Pat Fitzgerald at the top of the program. The men up front were coached this past season by Jim Michalczik , who had followed Smith to East Lansing from Oregon State.

It's not known yet whether Michalczik will be retained or who might replace him. Until then, here is a quick outlook at where the unit stands heading into the offseason.

Notable Departures

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C Matt Gulbin

The biggest loss for the offensive line is going to be center Matt Gulbin , who is out of eligibility and is a hopeful to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. He transferred to MSU from Wake Forest before this past season and became the highest-graded player on the Spartans' offense (82.1).

LG Gavin Broscious

The only offensive lineman who has announced that they will be entering the transfer portal is Gavin Broscious , who did so on Monday. He appeared in 11 games this past year, starting four, and didn't allow a sack over 295 pass blocking snaps.

OG Caleb Carter

The only other offensive lineman who is definitely leaving is guard Caleb Carter . He started 11 games this year and split snaps between left and right guard (313 left, 273 right). Carter transferred in for his final year of college football from Western Carolina after spending five seasons there.

Top Potential Returners

Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LT Stanton Ramil

One plus for the Spartans is that starting left tackle Stanton Ramil is set to return. He only appeared in five games this past season, and his absence during the bulk of the conference schedule was definitely felt. The left tackle is the most valuable person of the offensive line, since he is ensuring the quarterback doesn't have a pass rusher who gets a shot on him from the blind side.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

RT Conner Moore

MSU should also get its other tackle back, as well. Conner Moore just completed his first season with the program after becoming an FCS All-American at Montana State. He started all 12 of the Spartans' games, sometimes moving over to the left side after Ramil got hurt.

OT Rustin Young

Somebody who stepped up after Ramil's injury, as well, is Rustin Young . He started Michigan State's final four games of the season as a redshirt freshman. He played a total of 448 offensive snaps this past season across 10 appearances, the vast majority of those snaps coming at left tackle.

RG Rakeem Johnson

Rakeem Johnson started each of MSU's last three games at right guard and has the chance to move into a bigger role next season with Broscious' and Carter's exits. The majority of Johnson's snaps this year came at right guard, but he moved to right tackle from time to time, and was also an option for the Spartans at center.

Michigan State's Cooper Terpstra holds a stuffed monkey and poses for a picture while stopping to greet fans before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C Cooper Terpstra

MSU's Gulbin only missed one game this season: the final one against Maryland. The start went to redshirt sophomore Cooper Terpstra , who hadn't made an appearance all season. Terpstra played great, seeing the field for all 71 offensive snaps and finishing as Michigan State's highest-graded offensive lineman for the game.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

RG Luka Vincic

Luka Vincic , another portal addition from Oregon State, was close to becoming a full-time starter for the Spartans this year, but suffered a season-ending injury against Youngstown State. He only played 47 offensive snaps in 2025, but he received an 84.3 PFF grade from his limited time on the field.

Other Linemen With Remaining Eligibility

Michigan State's Ashton Lepo, right, and Charlton Luniewski run an offensive line drill during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ashton Lepo (R-Jr.), Kristian Phillips (R-Jr.), Cole Dellinger (R-So.), Payton Stewart (R-Fr.), Charlton Luniewski (R-Fr.), Andrew Dennis (R-Fr.), Mercer Luniewski (R-Fr.), Antonio Johnson (Fr.), Justin Bell (Fr.), and Rashawn Rogers (Fr.).

Offensive Line Recruits

Collin Campbell (No. 217 overall), Eli Bickel (No. 631), Jack Ziarko (No. 868), Tristan Comer (No. 1,053).

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI