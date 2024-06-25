BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Top LS in the State, One of Best in the Nation
Michigan State is set to add another long snapper to its program.
On Tuesday, class of 2025 long snapper Jack Wills from Hudsonville, Michigan, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to Michigan State.
"I would like to start off by thanking my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Wills wrote. "Without him, I would not be in the spot I am today. I would like to thank my parents for the countless hours of advice, encouragement, and support. I would like to thank my coaches. Especially Coach Bowen for the late night phone calls, and always having my best interest in mind. Lastly I would like to thank Coach Begnal, Coach Wilt, Coach Ruddy, Coach KB, and Coach Smith for the opportunity to play at Michigan State University.
GO GREEN."
Wills had just visited Michigan State this past weekend.
According to Kornblue Kicking, Wills is rated a five-star long snapper and is ranked the No. 2 class of 2025 long snapper in the country and the best in the state of Michigan.
Wills chose the Spartans over Syracuse, which had offered him earlier this month.
The prospect will be playing for Spartans co-special teams coordinators Keith Bhonapha and Chad Wilt, whom he had acknowledged in his commitment post. Bhonapha is also the program's assistant head coach and running backs coach, while Wilt is also the team's rush ends coach. Both coaches were added to the staff this offseason.
Bhonapha followed Spartans coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State, while Wilt came from Indiana.
