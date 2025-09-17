Packers WR Jayden Reed Out Indefinitely Following Multiple Surgeries on Shoulder, Foot
Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed underwent two surgeries this week after suffering multiple injuries in his team's win over the Commanders last Thursday night. The 25-year-old was originally diagnosed with a collarbone injury, according to head coach Matt LeFleur, but also had a procedure on a Jones fracture in his foot.
Reed revealed the news himself, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he had "successful foot & clavicle surgery."
ESPN's Adam Schefter has since followed up, reporting that Reed is out indefinitely as he recovers.
The Packers selected Reed in the second round (No. 50 overall) in the 2023 NFL draft and over two-plus seasons, he's hauled in 122 catches for 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's turned into one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite targets within the Green Bay offense. With him sidelined, the team will have to rely on pass catchers Tucker Kraft, Romeo Doubs and rookie Matthew Golden—among others—to fill the void.
Sitting at 2-0 through two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Packers are headed to Cleveland this weekend to take on the 1-1 Browns. Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.