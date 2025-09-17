SI

Packers WR Jayden Reed Out Indefinitely Following Multiple Surgeries on Shoulder, Foot

The 25-year-old suffered the injuries in Green Bay's Thursday night win over the Commanders.

Mike Kadlick

Packers WR Jayden Reed is out indefinitely.
Packers WR Jayden Reed is out indefinitely. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed underwent two surgeries this week after suffering multiple injuries in his team's win over the Commanders last Thursday night. The 25-year-old was originally diagnosed with a collarbone injury, according to head coach Matt LeFleur, but also had a procedure on a Jones fracture in his foot.

Reed revealed the news himself, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he had "successful foot & clavicle surgery."

ESPN's Adam Schefter has since followed up, reporting that Reed is out indefinitely as he recovers.

The Packers selected Reed in the second round (No. 50 overall) in the 2023 NFL draft and over two-plus seasons, he's hauled in 122 catches for 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's turned into one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite targets within the Green Bay offense. With him sidelined, the team will have to rely on pass catchers Tucker Kraft, Romeo Doubs and rookie Matthew Golden—among others—to fill the void.

Sitting at 2-0 through two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Packers are headed to Cleveland this weekend to take on the 1-1 Browns. Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL