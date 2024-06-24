How Official Visit Was Eye-Opening Experience For Priority Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Recruit
Three-star Dakota High School offensive lineman Justin Bell took his June 21 official visit with Michigan State, the last weekend before the summer dead period.
Bell's teammate, Di'Mari Malone, already committed to the Spartans in May. Bell had been to Michigan State before, on unofficial visits such as the February junior day event. But the official visit was eye-opening for the 82nd-ranked offensive tackle in the 2025 class.
Bell told me that the culture stood out to him the most, how well all of the teammates got along and the sense of family and comradery. He said he felt like he fit in with the established lineman, and the new lineman who had just arrived on campus.
"I also liked the coaching staff, they treat me like I'm already on the team. They've always been in contact, and they've always been nice to me, and it's always been a great thing to have," Bell told me. "[Michalczik] never lies about anything, he's always truthful to you on what happened. And basically, he really wants to be as truthful as he can, and not sugarcoat anything. And he's always been a great guy overall. He's always checking in on people, making sure they're okay. He's a really great recruiter, too."
Bell said he likes that Michalczik has a history of developing and sending talent to the NFL, especially when it comes to players who are "underrated" coming out of high school, like Bell.
"He's had a lot of people come in and put in the work, and with his drills, his teaching, and his play-calling, he's had a lot of guys develop to be great football players to go to the NFL, and I really can see myself being able to get developed under him," Bell said.
Bell said he wants to go to a school where he can put in the work, bond with his teammates, and put himself in a spot to make it to the next level.
Bell and the new coaching staff have been in "constant" communication since their arrival. Despite the communication, the Spartans offered Bell late -- June 17, just days before his official visit. Bell said the Spartans made him feel wanted, and eased any questions as to the validity of their offer.
"This whole weekend was them trying to make sure that I felt like I was a priority for them, and I really do feel that now," Bell said.
Bell said Michigan State is among his top schools. Despite the late offer, the Spartans seemed to have made up ground with Bell.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
