In-State Targets to Know For MSU's 2027 Class
The 2024 football season is over. The 2025 recruiting cycle will be soon.
With that, the Michigan State Spartans and head coach Jonathan Smith can start looking ahead at Year 2 -- on the field and a second full season of recruiting. Perhaps the 2026 cycle will see a more aggressive Smith and Co. on the trail.
That much is likely. How successful that can be will be reliant on Michigan State's NIL collective and how well the Spartans can sell themselves as a suitable option for top talent.
The 2026 class will be crucial, but the 2027 class is pivotal. That is especially the case for in-state recruiting. The Spartans want to re-establish the in-state pipeline. The 2027 class is deep and talented. It could be the measuring stick for how far this new staff went for making gains.
With that all said -- who are the names to know?
Dakota Guerrant, WR, Harper Woods
I saw Guerrant at a 7-on-7 this summer. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, with the easy speed and electric athleticism, I was awed. How could that kid be entering only his sophomore season, I thought.
Woods is the No. 33 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports. I could definitely see that grade rising. He will certainly be a high four-star, if not a five-star. Pairing him with Courtney Hawkins is something the Spartans should consider a top priority.
Anthony Cartwright, TE, Detroit Country Day
Big-time tight end with elite pass catcher skills and athleticism. Gets trained by NFL athletes, including Calvin Johnson. Dad attended Michigan State and really likes the coaching staff.
Cartwright has all of the tools to be an All-Conference tight end for any Power Four conference. He is the No. 10 tight end in the class and the No. 52-overall prospect.
Recarder Kitchen, Edge, Muskegon
The top player in a top-heavy state. The No. 21-ranked overall prospect, a 6-foot-6 specimen on the edge. Elite skills and measurables and he would likely be a top player in the 2026 class, too. Kitchen is that good.
He might be a bit of a reach, given the attention he will receive. But the Spartans could have enough to sell him by then.
