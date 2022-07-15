Michigan State looks to land 2023 priority target at position of need

Michigan State football has landed a pair of four-star prospects on the recruiting trail this July, and the Spartans may be closing in on another priority target at a position of need.

On Friday, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis tweeted out photos of what appears to be the Top 60 national recruit's top four schools.

Bisontis, ranked No. 6 among offensive tackles and the No. 57 overall player in the country in 2023, listed Michigan State alongside Rutgers, Texas A&M and LSU. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is the No. 1 prospect out of the state of New Jersey.

Michigan State played host to Bisontis during the weekend of June 17, and the four-star also took official visits to see the Aggies (June 3), Scarlet Knights (June 10) and Tigers (June 24) last month.

Back in May, Bisontis released his 'Top 5' schools, which included the four programs above, plus Georgia. Perhaps the four-star has cut the Bulldogs from consideration, or their absence may be due to the fact that Twitter allows only four photos in one tweet.

Regardless, Michigan State has put itself in a great spot here for this highly-sought-after prospect. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been hard at work during this recruiting cycle to build depth up front — something the Spartans desperately need.

Kapilovic has already landed four-star interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger out of Clarkston (Mich.), four-star IOL Clay Wedin out of Tampa (Fla.) and three-star IOL Johnathan Slack out of Detroit (Mich.). Reeling in a priority tackle target like Bisontis would take MSU's O-line haul in 2023 from "good" to "special".

The Spartans are also in the 'Top 4' for four-star Orlando (Fla.) target Payton Kirkland, who is set to make his decision on July 23. Kirkland is also considering Oklahoma, Miami and Florida.

Bisontis, meanwhile, does not have a commitment date set in place yet, but it appears his recruitment will come to the finish line soon. The Spartans have stiff competition in the forms of SEC schools Texas A&M and LSU, and it's clear that Rutgers is working hard to keep the New Jersey product home.

There are currently no crystal balls in on Bisontis on 247Sports, which indicates that this recruitment is still very much a battle. Time will tell if Michigan State can land a big piece to their 2023 class here.

