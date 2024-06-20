MSU Football Does Exactly What They Needed to With Top Recruit, Per Our Previous Reporting
Aydan West, from Quince Orchard High School in Maryland, is a top cornerback in the 2025 class. He is rated as a three-star per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 88 cornerback in the class. Michigan State offered West late into his recruiting timeline, so late that he had to push back his decision window.
"I actually had my commitment date scheduled for the 10th," West told me when I first spoke with him. "I had it for the 10th, but I moved it back, just because I feel like I need more time. So I definitely want to commit before the [high school] season, and honestly, like, by July."
I originally wrote that the Spartans had much ground to cover up, and were working toward it, with a quick turnaround official visit for the Maryland native scheduled on the weekend of June 21.
Now, West will announce his decision on June 25, just days after his East Lansing visit. West will have visited many schools in the month-long leadup to his announcement. West Virginia on May 31, Virginia on June 7, Cincinnati on the 14th, Wake Forest on the 17th. It can only help that the Spartans will be at the forefront of his mind when he makes his decision.
The Spartans will need to prove to West that they have what he wants in a program. West told me that, for him, it is all about culture.
"Building relationships with each other and having each other's back," West had said. "I want it to feel like a family, I don't want it to feel like we're just in it for business ... to be successful, you have to build relationships."
The Spartans have yet to secure their first defensive back of the 2025 recruiting class. They missed out on another Maryland cornerback in three-star Jayden Shipps, though they are potentially the favorites to secure three-star corner LaRue Zamorano from California.
Currently, the 247Sports Crystal Ball favors Virginia for West.
The Spartans needed to make up ground, and as the last visit West will take before his decision, this is their chance. A come-from-behind recruitment victory could send a message to the college football world about the ability of Smith's staff to secure talent.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
