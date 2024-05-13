Spartan Fans, Don't Sleep on the 3-Star Recruit

Spartan Nation

The majority of college football recruits are graded as three-star prospects, and experts still project them as possible NFL talents.

Michael France

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith leaves the podium after his press conference on the first / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA
Michigan State secured its third 2025 commit on Sunday in three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone. Malone joins three-star quarterback Leo Hannan and three-star linebacker DJ White.

Michigan State hopes to secure other 2025 targets such as three-star athlete Desmond Straughton, three-star tight end Jayden Savoury and three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols, to name a few. Those three players have also shown interest in Michigan State.

247Sports is at the top of the recruiting industry. The site explains a three-star recruit and what goes into the grade:

"When it comes to the three-stars, this is where a bulk of college football players will be ranked ... a prospect with a grade of an 89 can be a really, really good college football player and potentially even an NFL Draft pick. The same goes for an 88 or an 87. We always get asked why isn't this prospect a four-star? Well, if we made everyone a four-star, then the question would quickly become, why isn't this prospect a five-star? At some point you have to draw a line in the sand and take your calculated shots, and I think we are as equipped as anyone when it comes to having a grasp on the class nationally."

It is key to look at the player grade, rather than the amount of stars, too.

247Sports' highest possible grade is 110 -- it has never been reached. Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Jadeveon Clowney is the highest-graded player in the site's history with a 105.

The four-star rating spans the grade range 90 to 97.

247Sports says that an 89 graded three-star "should be valued as much as a four-star 90, and opinions are likely split as to whether or not that prospect should have a fourth star ... These are prospects with redeeming qualities that we think can get drafted or work their way into an NFL camp ... multi-year starters and impact players at the Power Four level."

88 grades project as "multi-year starters at the Power Four level and potential difference-makers with NFL upside." An 87 grade, per 247Sports, has long-term potential to be an impact player as well.

Hannan has an 89 grade, White has an 87. Malone's grade -- 88.

Highly graded three-star recruits -- such as Michigan State's three 2025 commits, have plenty of potential. It is also worth noting that these are grades given to 17- and 18-year-olds with plenty of maturity and development to go. Some boom, some bust.

One of the greatest players in recent memory for the Spartans, Thorpe Award-winning cornerback Darqueze Dennard, was a three-star recruit.

