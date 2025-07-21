Michigan State's Top Uncommitted 2026 Recruiting Targets
The Michigan State Spartans, along with the remainder of the programs in the recruiting class, are nearly done with the 2026 recruiting class, as there are only a few players on Michigan State's roster in the class that have yet to commit. The majority of the Spartans' targets who made their way to campus for a visit have already committed to a program.
The Spartans have only three players who have visited the program and have yet to commit to a program. The Spartans are hopeful to go three for three, but in reality, that doesn't seem reasonable. Here are some of the latest recruiting updates on the uncommitted prospects in the class, who are the Spartans' target.
ATH Salesi Moa - Uncommitted
Moa is one of the very talented prospects who is uncommitted. He is on the edge of being a five-star, and if he commits, he would be the highest-rated commit in the Michigan State class. I provided the latest updates in his recruitment recently:
Michigan State is one of the trend setters in this recruitment, as he is tied into the program through his brother, who is with the Spartans. This is an obvious factor, as the Spartans remain in a good place and have done plenty of things that confirm he is one of their top targets. However, the Utah Utes are arguably the leader, as they are throwing a pitch at him, which is hard for anyone to deny. That being the home factor, as the state of Utah is where he resides. This is something the Spartans will have to overcome.
LB Charles Belser - Uncommitted
The talented linebacker remains uncommitted at this time, and the Spartans remain a threat to others in the class who are recruiting him. They have been pushing for the linebacker prospect. There haven't been many updates, but here is the latest, as I have done an update piece recently:
Virginia Tech and Michigan State. Right now, it is hard to say that the Hokies aren’t the biggest threat to the talented program; however, UCF has been putting up a fight for the talented prospect. He hasn’t officially cut down his list as of now, but some things are starting to show through that. Maybe these three teams will be the finalists when it comes time to make his decision.
WR Elijah West - Uncommitted
The wide receiver prospect has yet to commit to a college program at this time, and there have been virtually no changes at this time. Here is the latest in his recruitment:
The prospect officially visited the Spartans first among all the schools he had visited. He visited them on May 30, before his visits to Georgia Tech on June 6 and a final trip to visit Arkansas to close out this session of official visits. These are the two schools who the Spartans will be battling the most it seems at this time.
They might not be exactly where they would hope in terms of being the leader, as their visit being first can be a bit more to work with than with other programs. The Razorbacks hold a great standing place for the prospect who could be a game-changing commit wherever he lands.
Make sure to check back in with Michigan State Spartans On SI to see where these prospects end up landing.
