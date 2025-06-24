MSU Target Gives Noteworthy Recruitment Update
Michigan State could land yet another wide receiver from the class of 2026 in the coming weeks.
When exactly he announces his decision is now uncertain.
Class of 2026 three-star wide receiver Elijah West announced on social media that he will no longer be announcing his commitment on July 1.
"My recruitment is 100% open," he wrote. "I WILL NOT BE COMMITTING ANYWHERE JULY 1st."
West, who plays for Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida, is heavily interested in the Spartans. He visited East Lansing during Michigan State's first weekend of official visits (May 3
"My official visit to Michigan State was awesome," West told Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Sisk. "The campus felt like home, and I really connected with the players and coaches. The facilities are top-notch, and I could really see myself thriving there."
West is being recruited by Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who has landed three wideouts from the class of 2026, including four-star prospect Tyren Wortham. He just landed in-state three-star Samson Gash on Tuesday.
"I spoke with coach Hawk the most, and his message was all about how I could be a key part of their program," West said. "He emphasized their focus on player development and how they would help me reach my full potential."
Other schools in the running for West are Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Troy Tulane, Kansas State and South Alabama. Though 247Sports has Michigan State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech classified as "warm" on his interest level. West visited Georgia Tech the weekend after his visit to Michigan State and visited Arkansas the weekend of June 13.
West is ranked the No. 122 class of 2026 prospect from Florida and No. 166 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
On3 predicts Michigan State to land West, with a 74.9% chance.
We don't know what West changing his commitment timeline means, but it's something to keep note of.
Michigan State currently has 20 commits from the class of 2026. It's been an incredible turnaround when you consider the Spartans went into the month of June with just four.
