EXCLUSIVE: Kallen Martinez Previews Michigan State Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans are set to host many official visits in the month of June.
This month, many players towards the top of their recruiting list will visit, including Kallen Martinez. Martinez is a three-star safety, per Rivals, from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida.
The Florida high school football standout measures in at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds while holding offers from many schools across the nation. Some of his offers include Michigan State, Florida Atlantic and UConn.
With his visit scheduled to begin on June 19, Martinez caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail what he is looking forward to the most, how important this visit is and much more.
"I am most looking forward to seeing the facilities and getting familiar with the program and the way things are run," Martinez said. "I feel like these are really important aspects to consider when making the final decision, so I am really looking forward to being able to see them."
The Michigan State staff has made a lasting impression so far in Martinez's recruitment. Among the coaches, Martinez is looking forward to spending time with a coach with whom he has built a very strong relationship.
"Definitely coach (James) Adams (safeties coach). Over the past few months, he and I have built a really strong relationship. We’ve found we both grew up in a very similar way, both being from a military background and having similar experiences," Martinez said.
This visit can play a huge part in the recruiting race, as this is often considered the "cherry on top" for many programs looking to make their case.
"This upcoming visit is definitely crucial due to my interest in Michigan State and such close relationships with the staff," Martinez said.
Michigan State is one of three programs that have a set visit as of now. The Florida standout is set to visit both UConn and UNLV. All three teams will be looking to outdo the others. While this is an active competition, the prized recruit is grateful to visit these schools.
"So far, I have OVs set up for UConn, Michigan State and UNLV," Martinez said. "I feel like being able to take an OV is a great opportunity for me and my family to visit a school and see if it is the right place for me. So, it is definitely something that I take very seriously when considering a school."
The Spartans are in a position to fight until the end, being inside the top three for the talented recruit. The recruit has a timeline in mind as he inches closer to a verbal commitment.
"So far, I am planning to set my commitment date for some time in July after I finish with all of my visits," Martinez said.
