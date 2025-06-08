Recruiting Expert Predicts 2026 DL to MSU
The Michigan State Spartans are the top favorite to land 2026 defensive lineman Gavin Neil out of Chicago Heights, Illinois. With 16 total offers, one national recruiting expert has the Spartans above all the rest. They could add another key piece to a growing defensive line.
National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu of 247Sports has tabbed the Spartans as his Crystal Ball prediction for where Neil will land. Considering Michigan State is the only Power Four offer that Neil has gained throughout his recruiting process, there is an extremely high chance that he commits to MSU.
It is easy to believe what Trieu is predicting due to the fact that he is 13/14 (92.8%) in the 2026 class when making commitment predictions. He is 703/757 (92.8%) all-time when making those projections. If Trieu says it, then it must be true, and Neil is more than likely going to be a Spartan.
The other notable schools competing for Neil include Marshall, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State and Army. The Spartans stand out bright compared to that lot of programs, and Neil is going to pick the most elite program that has offered him.
Michigan State offered Neil back on May 2 and have gained extreme interest from the recruit over the past month. He is scheduled to take an official visit on Friday, June 20 which could lead to a commitment soon after his visit.
Neil posted an impressive junior season at Marian Catholic High School last fall, totaling 39 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery, per MaxPreps. He lined up both on the interior and outer edge, showing the ability to be versatile and switch between multiple defensive spots.
At 6-3, 285 pounds, this is a commanding presence on the defensive line and a guy that could dominate in a Spartan uniform over his four-year career. Michigan State is in dire need of a strengthened pass rush and overall defensive front. Neil could be a contributing piece in 2026.
Following Neil's visit on June 20, it will only be a matter of time before he makes a decision.
