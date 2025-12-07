Sources: Virginia Tech Nearing Agreement With Brent Pry for Defensive Coordinator Role
Virginia Tech is nearing an agreement to bring back Brent Pry as the program's defensive coordinator under new head coach James Franklin, sources confirm to Sports Illustrated. The deal has yet to be finalized.
Matt Zenitz and Richard Johnson of CBS Sports were the first to report that Virginia Tech was targeting Pry as the hire to one of the premier positions on Franklin's staff.
Pry was fired as Virginia Tech's head coach in September just three games into his fourth season on the job. He left Franklin's staff at Penn State to take the head coaching job in Blacksburg in 2022.
In addition to serving as Franklin's defensive coordinator at Penn State, Pry had also served as Franklin's defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.
The two have a long-standing friendship, to go along with their professional relationship, as exhibited by Franklin's emotional introductory press conference at Virginia Tech when he paid tribute to Pry.
Pry went 16-24 as Virginia Tech's head coach, but authored several strong defenses at Penn State. His relationship with the existing players on Virginia Tech's defense could prove integral in holding the roster together during a time of transition with the new coaching staff.