Spartans Lose In-state Three-Star TE to Big Ten Foe
The Michigan State Spartans came out on the wrong side on Friday afternoon as one of their top targets has decided to commit elsewhere. 2026 in-state three-star tight end Jack Janda announced that he will be committing to the Wisconsin Badgers.
A native of Orchard Lake, Janda was showing strong interest in the Spartans program before deciding to join one of the top Big Ten foes.
Janda played at Orchard Lake St. Mary's before transferring to Detroit Catholic Central, playing alongside another Spartan prospect in 2026 three-star athlete Samson Gash. He was the No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Michigan for his recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
When looking at the commits that Michigan State has already earned in the 2026 class, it makes sense why Janda would pick elsewhere. The Spartans have already gained the commitments of a pair of top tight ends: three-star Joey Caudill and three-star Eddie Whiting.
Despite losing his commitment, the Spartans will now have to deal with the 6-6, 245-pound monster on the opposing side when facing the Badgers. Janda is a guy that could come in and receive snaps immediately in 2026 and would be a problem for Big Ten defenses.
You never really know, maybe if Janda is not satisfied with the Badger program and wants to make a change in the coming years, Michigan State will certainly still be an option for him. It would be fitting for the in-state three-star to return home if he experiences bumps in the road in Madison.
The good thing for the Spartans is that Janda is still scheduled to take an official visit on June 20. Whether that visit is still going to happen or not is up in the air, but perhaps Janda is keeping his options open and becoming a Spartan isn't completely off the table.
Janda is also still scheduled to take visits to both Illinois and Stanford over the next few weeks. Wisconsin seems to be his home for the time being, but in the ever-changing world of college athletics, you can never be too sure until a guy is on campus and in pads one week before the season starts.
