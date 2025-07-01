REPORT: Commitment Date Set for Key MSU Recruiting Target
Another Michigan State target from the class of 2026 has set a commitment date.
According to 247Sports' Blair Angulo, class of 2026 three-star cornerback Jaxson Gates will announce his commitment on July 8. Per Angulo, he is down to Michigan State, BYU, Utah and Missouri.
Gates was previously committed to Syracuse but decommitted last month. He visited Michigan State on the weekend of June 13.
The Damien High School (California) star is ranked the No. 80 class of 2026 recruit in his state and the No. 84 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Gates:
"Gates is a versatile defensive back and is a standout in track as well. Finished junior season with 30 tackles and six passes defended. Had a strong sophomore track season and clocked season bests of 10.77-100-meters and 23.14-200m. This Spring, Gates ran a personal best 10.72-100m (wind legal) back on 3/15/25."
Gates caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI's own Caleb Sisk ahead of his official visit to Michigan State last month.
"The thing I’m looking forward to the most on my visit is the relationship," Gates told Sisk. "Last time I went out there, it was amazing, but I didn’t go with my full family. Now I’m going out there with my family to really get a feel for the program."
Michigan State has been aggressive in Gates' recruiting. He told Sisk that the staff had been reaching out to him "nonstop."
At this time, 247Sports has two predictions logged that have Gates choosing BYU.
It doesn't seem likely the Spartans will land the West Coast prospect, but fortunately for them, any three-star commitments at this time would essentially just be a bonus.
Other targets who will be making announcements soon are four-star linebacker Tyson Harley, three-star offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton and four-star ATH Salesi Moa, all of whom will be making their announcements on Saturday.
Michigan State has 21 commits from the class of 2026 so far. It landed 17 last month, the most of any Power Four school in the month of June.
