Four-Star Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman to Visit Oregon Ducks in Fall
Four-star recruit Kesean Bowman is planning on visiting Autzen Stadium sometime in the fall for a game. The Oregon Ducks' wide receiver target will also check out the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. The Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Colorado Buffaloes are also in pursuit.
As a member of the class of 2027, Bowman is ranked as the No. 47-ranked overall recruit in the country, the No. 7-ranked wide receiver, and the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Tennessee.
The 6-1, 160-pound prospect visited Eugene in the spring and told On3's Max Torres that he has thought highly of the program since he was a little kid.
“I like the Ducks a lot. With it being my first time, they made a big impression on me. I’ve always liked Oregon since I was little, so that also plays a huge role in it. I would say they’re pretty high up on my list right now.”- Kesean Bowman via On3
Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas is going after elite talent at the position, landing a commitment from four-star Messiah Hampton while targeting five-star Calvin Russell (committing on July 5) and four-star Jalen Lott (committing on July 8) from the 2026 recruiting class.
“I just enjoyed being around the coaches. They just show a lot of love. Treated me and Pops well. Just made sure they had a connection with you. And just keep building relationships. I say the facilities have everything a player needs, whether it’s for recovery, working out, meetings, or just hanging out with your teammates. Just what a player needs at Oregon.”- Kesean Bowman via On3
Bowman plans on committing some time in August. In his sophomore campaign with Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, he had 1,023 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 56 receptions.
Oregon's 2026 class is headlined by three-star quarterback Bryson Beaver (ranked No. 18 at his position), four-star tight end Kendre Harrison (ranked No. 16 in the country), five-star safety Jett Washington (ranked No. 50 in the country), and four-star running back Tradarian Ball (ranked No. 153 in the country), according to On3.
In On3's 2026 national recruiting rankings, Oregon sits at No. 11 after losing out on five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons to the BYU Cougars. Ahead of the Ducks are the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines, No. 9 Miami Hurricanes, No. 8 Clemson Tigers, No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 6 LSU Tigers, No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, and No. 1 USC Trojans.
In the Big Ten Conference team rankings for the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon is still at No. 4 with the Michigan Wolverines at No. 3, the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2, and the USC Trojans at No. 1.