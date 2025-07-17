Spartan Commits Ranked Top 25 Recruits in Michigan
Four Michigan State Spartans have been tabbed as top 25 prospects in the state of Michigan in a recent ranking that evaluated the best recruits in the 2026 class. The Spartan representation is better than most schools, and the program did a phenomenal job of capturing the players in the state.
247Sports has updated its class of 2026 rankings, and four of the Spartans' 22 commits for the class are among the best in Michigan.
No. 4 - Four-star wide receiver Samson Gash
Gash was just elevated to a four-star recruit by 247Sports and is now the highest rated prospect in the class for MSU. He made his commitment to MSU at the end of June and will be a strong wide receiver threat for the Spartans in the future.
Gash has elite speed as a high school track star with a ton of potential to thrive in offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense.
No. 11 - Three-star quarterback Kayd Coffman
Coffman is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He is ranked No. 19 among the top 27 quarterbacks by The Athletic, the 279th overall player in the nation. He has immense arm talent and will more than likely be a competing player for the starting job after Aidan Chiles' career concludes.
No. 19 - Three-star offensive tackle Eli Bickel
Bickel is the top offensive lineman that the Spartans have secured a commitment from for next season. Standing 6-6, 270 pounds, Bickel is a large human being and will be a people mover up front with a chance to start in his freshman season with MSU. He is a North Brach, Michigan, native.
No. 22 - Three-star offensive tackle Tristan Comer
Comer rivals Bickel and by 2028, if still with the Spartans, will be the left and right tackles for this team moving forward in their careers. Hailing from Freeland, Michigan, Comer comes in at 6-6 at 262-pounds but still has a senior year of football left to play. He will only get bigger.
Despite being the 12th-best recruiting class in the Big Ten, per 247Sports, the 2026 group for MSU is going to have a very positive outlook heading into next season. If this group sticks together and thrives, the Spartans will once again be competing atop the Big Ten and have an annual shot at the College Football Playoff.
