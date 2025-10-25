MSU Eyes Class of 2027 Legacy Recruit
For a future Michigan State recruit, the best way to get a first taste of the program is by visiting during rivalry weekend. For the Class of 2027, three-star defensive lineman Amari Vickerson'll be there for it all.
If the Vickerson last name sounds familiar, that's because his father, Kevin, played on Michigan State from 2001-04. Now, his son is set to attend the MSU vs. Michigan game.
Amari Vickerson's Family Ties
While he just received an offer from Ohio State, MSU has the clear advantage when it comes to landing Vickerson. At the end of the day, he's able to make his own decisions, but it would be a hard pill to swallow if head coach Jonathan Smith isn't in the running for Kevin's son.
Kevin is currently in his third season as the Spartans' "defensive analyst". After a successful collegiate career, he was drafted No. 216 overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2005.
Vickerson went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets. Not only did he play for those NFL teams, but he also had a brief stint with the Cologne Centurions of NFL Europe in 2007.
While that may seem like a demotion, Vickerson used it as an opportunity to prove himself. He was named First-team All-NFL Europa that year, which allowed him to come back to the league. His son, Amari, who has NFL aspirations as well, can take from his father, who did whatever it took to succeed.
Vickerson's Recruitment Journey
To no surprise, a boatload of offers have been thrown Vickerson's way. The Cy Ranch High School player out of Cypress, TX, has offers from the likes of Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas, among many others.
Seemingly every D1 school in Texas is trying to utilitize their home-town leverage as Vickerson has offers from Houston, Rice, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, North Texas, Texas State, UTEP, and UTSA.
At the end of the day, it's far too early to tell which direction he's heading. Vickerson could easily stay in Texas with the Longhorns, specifically, or he could follow in his father's footsteps by joining the Spartans. With him having another year or so to decide, that's where things get interesting.
At the very least, MSU is doing the right thing by bringing him to town for their game against Michigan. It's a contest that may not go their way, but his fathers ties to the program are an easy way for the Spartans to break the ice.
